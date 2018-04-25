  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Heaslip: 'It's a new challenge and I'm just trying to find my way through it'

The former Ireland number eight talks Punchestown, retirement and Leinster’s pursuit of a fourth European star.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,668 Views No Comments
Heaslip was at the Punchestown Festival yesterday in his role as Land Rover ambassador.
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

AS A player who always maintained interests outside of rugby during his illustrious career, it comes as no surprise to learn Jamie Heaslip has been busy since officially announcing his retirement in February, but that doesn’t mean this next chapter isn’t without its own challenges.

Injury forced 34-year-old Heaslip into a premature retirement from rugby after over a decade of success with both Ireland and Leinster, and a CV furnished with three Heineken Cups, three Pro12 titles and three Six Nation crowns.

Heaslip has recently returned from Ethiopia with GOAL Ireland and in his role as Land Rover ambassador, spoke to The42 on the opening day of the 2018 Punchestown Festival yesterday.

“Retirement is grand,” he said. “I miss the big games but I don’t think that changes, in 15 years time I might miss the big games. it’s a new challenge, a new period, a new chapter and I’m just trying to find my way through it.

“I’m keeping busy, keeping structure. I’ve kept training as with the injury I have I have to stay relatively fit or else I’ll get myself into more trouble. I’ve trimmed down a bit because I can’t do certain things.

“It’s a bit weird as I’ve had to go and buy new clothes and stuff like that, luckily I didn’t go the other way like some other players!

“It’s different, but a bit of time off, and besides the quarter-final game I haven’t been to a Leinster game yet. Just a bit of time away from the game is needed before you try and give back and I hope to give back to the game in some shape or fashion.”

You can watch the full interview with Heaslip, who also talks about Punchestown and Leinster’s pursuit of a fourth European star, below:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The reality is that the IRFU can’t force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move

Ex-Ireland hooker Clarke appointed Ospreys head coach on three-year deal

Ryan Bailey
