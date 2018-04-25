  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland hooker Clarke appointed Ospreys head coach on three-year deal

The former Ulster forwards coach has made a big impact on the Welsh region.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 6:45 AM
28 minutes ago 571 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3976951

FORMER IRELAND AND Ulster hooker Allen Clarke has been confirmed as the Ospreys’ head coach on a three-year deal.

Clarke joined the Welsh region as forwards coach last summer but has been the interim boss of the senior team since January, when previous head coach Steve Tandy departed.

The Guinness Pro14 club announced in January that they would undertake a search for a ”world-class” coach to replace Tandy and they have now confirmed that Clarke will retain his role on a permanent basis as they look to rebuild.

Allen Clarke Clarke has got the top job at the Ospreys. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Clarke helped Ulster to the 1999 Heineken Cup as a player and was capped eight times by Ireland, as well as playing for the Northampton Saints.

He moved into coaching with Ulster’s academy before working as Mark McCall’s assistant coach when they guided the province to their first-ever Celtic League title in 2006.

McCall subsequently moved into an IRFU position which involved overseeing the union’s age-grade programmes, before returning to the Ulster academy in 2012, while also coaching the province’s senior side’s scrum.

He was promoted to forwards coach in 2014, but left along with head coach Neil Doak last summer as then Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss made changes to his coaching team.

Clarke’s move to the Ospreys couldn’t have worked out better as he now gets set to guide the club over the course of the next three years.

“When I came to the Ospreys, just 10 months ago, I didn’t foresee this situation arising,” said Clarke. “However, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the experience of being head coach over the last three months.

“The support I’ve received from all areas, from the player group, fellow coaches and colleagues behind the scenes and from the Board, together with that of the supporters has been fantastic. As such, I feel both humbled and honoured by the appointment.

“There is a strong ambition at the region which matches my own, that is, to re-establish the Ospreys at the top level, initially in the Guinness Pro14 and then Europe.

“I’m highly motivated by the challenge and look forward to working with the coaching and management team to create an environment that provides individuals with the opportunity to flourish and for us, as a team, to realise our ambitions playing a brand of rugby that enthuses players and supporters alike.”

Rory Best and Allen Clarke Clarke with Ulster's Rory Best during his time with the province. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Meanwhile, the Ospreys’ managing director, Andrew Millward, explained the thinking behind appointing Clarke permanently.

“When we began the search for a new head coach we said we were looking for someone who we considered to be ‘world class’,” said Millward.

“For us, that meant we wanted someone able to get the best out of the assets available to them, someone with experience of creating a culture, an environment, who had the respect of players and his coaching peers alike.

“We wanted someone with a technical and tactical appreciation of the game, good man management and who felt a true part of the journey.

“Over the last three months we’ve worked closely with the WRU to identify a coach who met the ‘world class’ criteria and have spoken to a number of high-quality individuals from all corners of the rugby world, who were interested in being part of the Ospreys and who presented a strong case.

“In Allen, we strongly believe we have that person, already working within the organisation.

“Vastly experienced, he has a passion for, and proven track record in, developing talent, and he has enjoyed success as both a player and a coach, operating at club and international level.

“The impact he has made in a short time in his role as Forwards Coach is unquestionable. He has used the last three months to showcase both his ability and rugby philosophy further and has the full backing of the playing squad.

“We are delighted to have him as our new head coach and will be looking to strengthen his support team following this appointment.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster’s end-of-season awards bash

‘I’m proudest of being a one-club man, staying here when there were a lot of dark clouds’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
'It was a weird few days': FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
'Fantastic' Liverpool surpass Klopp's expectations
LEINSTER
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
Here are all the goals from tonight's Liverpool-Roma game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie