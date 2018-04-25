Sensational Leavy scoops main prizes at Leinster's end-of-season awards bash

DAN LEAVY CAPPED a sensational individual season for both province and country as he scooped Leinster’s Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards last night.

The Ireland flanker was the big winner at the annual end-of-season bash at the InterContinental Dublin, while James Ryan was named Young Player of the Year and Nora Stapleton won the Women’s Rugby Award.

“I am delighted for Dan and James,” coach Leo Cullen said.

“This is very much a squad effort and nothing would be possible without the contributions of each and every one of the 53 players we have used this season, but I think we can all see that Dan and James have had outstanding years and I congratulate them both.

“The award is probably that bit more special as it has been voted for by their fellow players.”

Six players were also recognised for their contribution to Leinster during their time at the province.

There was special acknowledgement for club captain Isa Nacewa, former captain Jamie Heaslip, Richardt Strauss, Jordi Murphy, Cathal Marsh and Peadar Timmins, who were all presented with their official Leinster Rugby caps by President Niall Rynne.

Leinster Rugby Awards 2017/18

Laya Healthcare Young Player of the Year: James Ryan

James Ryan Deep River Rock School of the Year: Blackrock College

Blackrock College Beauchamps Contribution to Leinster Rugby: Hugh Woodhouse, Mullingar RFC

Hugh Woodhouse, Mullingar RFC Cityjet Senior Club of the Year : MU Barnhall RFC

: MU Barnhall RFC Life Style Sports Supporters Player of the Year Award: Dan Leavy

Dan Leavy Energia Women’s Rugby Award: Nora Stapleton

Nora Stapleton Guinness Hall of Fame Award: Paul McNaughton

Paul McNaughton Irish Independent Development School Award: Gorey Community School

Gorey Community School Canterbury Tackle of the Year: Fergus McFadden

Fergus McFadden Bank of Ireland Junior Club of the Year: Wicklow RFC

Wicklow RFC Irish Independent Try of the Year: Jordan Larmour

Jordan Larmour Bank of Ireland Players’ Player of the Year: Dan Leavy

