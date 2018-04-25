  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’m proudest of being a one-club man, staying here when there were a lot of dark clouds'

The Connacht captain will play his last game for his province this weekend before taking up a coaching role in Bristol.

By Daragh Small Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 1:01 AM
45 minutes ago 297 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3976083
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT CAPTAIN JOHN Muldoon is desperate to finish his career with a highlight performance this Saturday as he prepares for life after the Sportsground.

Muldoon will put a cap on his Connacht career after Leinster come to Galway in the final round of the PRO14. It represents an opportunity for Connacht to beat all three Irish provincial rivals at home in one season for the first time in their history.

The 35-year-old Portumna native will depart for Ashton Gate ahead of next season where he will once again link up with Pat Lam at Bristol.

Lam was head coach at Connacht when Muldoon lifted the PRO12 title after a 20-10 win over Leinster in the Grand Final at Murrayfield in May 2016.

“I spoke to Kieran Keane in November. I told him I was retiring and I was looking to get a coaching role outside of Connacht. And KK said it would be a good option for me, to break the chord,” said Muldoon.

Emotionally to get away from Connacht and experience something different, a new league, different people, it’s a huge opportunity for me.

“The fact that I know Pat Lam already will help. I know Conor McPhillips as well. Going into a job where I know two people will make that transition easier.

“It’s a huge couple of months and some big changes. It lessens the blow for me that I am walking out of professionalism and going into the next best thing to playing rugby.”

Muldoon has played 326 games for the province in his 15-year career in Galway, and he will become defence coach for the English Premiership side. He didn’t set out to become a legend of the west, but despite tempting lucrative contract offers along the way, here he is.

“I’m proudest of being a one-club man. Staying here when there were a lot of dark clouds. It would have killed me not to be a part of a team that lifted a trophy,” said Muldoon.

John Muldoon Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I had the opportunity to go (elsewhere) in Ireland, England and a couple of places in France. Maybe if I was a little bit older I might have took the French option. It was definitely more lucrative to go elsewhere.

“I am 35 years of age, I have probably got 30 years to go out and make some money. I have memories with friends and family. The pride of where I am from, which probably has affected my bank balance.

But life is for living. If I was stuck in an apartment down in the south of France I might have had huge regrets, if I wasn’t a part of that day a couple of years ago.

“I can rest east at night knowing that I have enjoyed myself the utmost in Connacht Rugby. It is hard to put it into words but it’s something I will miss massively.”

Forward thinking: Keith Earls prepares himself for action with daily visualisation work

Leinster great Isa Nacewa to retire from rugby this summer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
'It was a weird few days': FA Cup final ref Oliver reflects on Buffon incident
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
'Fantastic' Liverpool surpass Klopp's expectations
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Salah emphasises Ballon d'Or credentials and more Liverpool-Roma talking points
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
Here are all the goals from tonight's Liverpool-Roma game
MANCHESTER UNITED
Roma midfielder denies being close to Man United deal
Roma midfielder denies being close to Man United deal
'Good, not great' - Neville sees signs of Man Utd progress under Mourinho
Neville's tribute to De Bruyne: He's like a Scholes and Beckham hybrid

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie