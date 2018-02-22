  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jamie Malone's two-game suspension appeal rejected after sideline incident

The Clare forward was red-carded for colliding with Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton during their recent Division 2 clash.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 10:16 AM
3 hours ago 2,088 Views 1 Comment
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

CLARE FORWARD JAMIE Malone will miss his side’s upcoming league games against Down and Roscommon after his two-match ban was upheld by Croke Park last night.

Malone was red-carded during the second-half of Clare’s Division 2 defeat to Tipperary 10 days ago after colliding with Premier selector Shane Stapleton.

As a result of the sideline collision, Stapleton fell back, hitting his head off the concrete behind him and ended up spending the night in hospital.

Clare appealed the suspension, but Clare FM reported last night that his ban has been upheld.

Banner manager Colm Collins didn’t appeal his four-week sideline ban for a verbal altercation with a linesman in the aftermath of the Malone incident.

Meanwhile, no decision has been made on a proposed three-month ban for Gordon Kelly after an alleged incident with an umpire in the same game.

Capital gains – Dublin North end wait for Leinster final and DCU make Fitzgibbon Cup history

UL complete three-in-a-row of Ashbourne Cup titles as UCC’s wait for final glory goes on

