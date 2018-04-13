West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez cleared of alleged racial abuse

A CASE OF alleged racial abuse against West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been dropped after an Independent Regulatory Commission ruled that the allegations could not be proven.

Rodriguez was accused of using “abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race” towards Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaëtan Bong during a Premier League clash in January.

Footage from the game on 13 January shows the pair arguing and bumping into each other, before Rodriguez holds his nose and waves his hand.

The 28-year-old, capped once by England in 2013, strenuously denied what he felt was a ‘false allegation’ and requested a personal hearing after being charged by the Football Association (FA) in February.

In a statement this afternoon, the FA said: “A charge of discriminatory misconduct against West Bromwich Albion’s Jay Rodriguez has been found not proven following an independent regulatory commission hearing.

“Having considered all the evidence, the independent regulatory commission determined that on the balance of probabilities the allegation was not proven.”

The statement added that the FA was satisfied that the complaint made by Cameroon international Bong was not malicious or fabricated.

“The FA is completely satisfied that this was a complaint made in absolute good faith,” it added.

“The FA takes all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and continues to encourage all participants who believe that they have been the subject of or witness to discriminatory abuse to report this through the appropriate channels.”

West Brom, who supported Rodriguez throughout the process, said it welcomed the verdict of the FA hearing.

Richard Garlick, Director of Football Administration who attended the hearing, commented: “Everyone at the club is delighted for Jay because this has been a trying period for him. He has always maintained his innocence and we are naturally pleased the Commission has dismissed the charge.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!