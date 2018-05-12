Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup

ANTRIM MADE IT two wins from two in the Joe McDonagh Cup with a 2-16 to 0-19 win over Carlow today.

Nigel Elliot and Neil McManus hit the net for the Saffrons in either half in a game where three players were sent-off.

Antrim had Eoghan Campbell red-carded in the opening half, but Carlow lost Jack Kavanagh and Diarmuid Byrnes to reds in the second.

Antrim took a 1-9 to 0-7 lead in at the interval and were leading by seven points as the game entered stoppage-time. 11 minutes of added time were awarded and Carlow rallied with five unanswered scores but were unable to find the goal they needed with James Doyle rattling a late shot into the side netting.

Meanwhile in the Leinster MHC today, there were wins for Offaly, Westmeath and Kildare.

Offaly enjoyed a 4-23 to 0-13 success over Meath, while Westmeath defeated Carlow by 2-15 to 0-9. The Lilwhites enjoyed an impressive 2-17 to 4-7 win over Antrim, while in this evening’s game Wexford ran out 1-21 to 0-18 winners against Laois.