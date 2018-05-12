  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup

There were wins for Offaly, Westmeath, Kildare and Wexford in the Leinster MHC today.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 12 May 2018, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,436 Views No Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANTRIM MADE IT two wins from two in the Joe McDonagh Cup with a 2-16 to 0-19 win over Carlow today.

Nigel Elliot and Neil McManus hit the net for the Saffrons in either half in a game where three players were sent-off.

Antrim had Eoghan Campbell red-carded in the opening half, but Carlow lost Jack Kavanagh and Diarmuid Byrnes to reds in the second.

Antrim took a 1-9 to 0-7 lead in at the interval and were leading by seven points as the game entered stoppage-time. 11 minutes of added time were awarded and Carlow rallied with five unanswered scores but were unable to find the goal they needed with James Doyle rattling a late shot into the side netting.

Meanwhile in the Leinster MHC today, there were wins for Offaly, Westmeath and Kildare.

Offaly enjoyed a 4-23 to 0-13 success over Meath, while Westmeath defeated Carlow by 2-15 to 0-9. The Lilwhites enjoyed an impressive 2-17 to 4-7 win over Antrim, while in this evening’s game Wexford ran out 1-21 to 0-18 winners against Laois.

10 young hurlers to watch out for in this summer’s senior championship

We had an open training session in December and there must have been 1,500 people at it. It was just amazing’

Kevin O'Brien
