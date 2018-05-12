'We had an open training session in December and there must have been 1,500 people at it. It was just amazing'

IN 2014 THE Carlow senior footballers finished bottom of the NFL Division 4 with a total of three points.

Three league campaigns and a managerial swap later, theyâ€™ve been promoted to Division 3 for the first time ever.

The current boss, Turlough Oâ€™Brien has a deep-running love for Carlow, stemming from his days as a teenager delivering the post from the county board to clubs around the county on his bike.

After a substantial league campaign, they now take on Louth in Portlaoise tomorrow, hoping to follow on from last yearâ€™s championship run â€“ their best in 73 years.

Turlough Oâ€™Brienâ€™s book â€˜Cycling South Leinster:Â Great Road Routesâ€™ is available online here.Â

