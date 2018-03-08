  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll certainly record it': Schmidt will keep a close eye on returning O'Brien

The flanker captains Leinster tomorrow night and will come into Schmidt’s thinking for England.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 4:13 PM
12 hours ago 6,739 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3892297
O'Brien makes his return against Scarlets on Friday.
Image: Ramsey Cardy
O'Brien makes his return against Scarlets on Friday.
O'Brien makes his return against Scarlets on Friday.
Image: Ramsey Cardy

JOE SCHMIDT SAYS Sean O’Brien will come back into his thinking for the final game of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after the flanker was named to start for Leinster tomorrow night.

O’Brien will make his long-awaited return from injury when the province face Scarlets in their rearranged Pro14 clash on Friday and the Ireland head coach will closely monitor his performance ahead of England.

The 31-year-old, who had an extra week to rehabilitate his hip injury because of the adverse weather, has been sidelined since the start of December but his return to fitness is a timely boost for Ireland.

O’Brien wasn’t considered for the round four fixture with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, but will instead build up his match fitness and sharpness for Leinster.

When asked if it means the Lions flanker — who captains the province in Wales — will come back into the frame for Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day, Schmidt said: “Yeah course it does. I’ll be watching and watching how he leads the side.

“He tends to lead himself pretty well on the pitch. So that’s of interest of us without a doubt. If I don’t see the game live with the U20s on at a similar time, I’ll certainly record it and have a look at it later in the evening.”

While O’Brien will be making just his fifth Leinster appearance of the season tomorrow, Schmidt has shown no hesitation in throwing Garry Ringrose straight back in despite the centre having just 80 minutes under his belt since his return from a recent ankle issue.

Schmidt has released Jack Conan for provincial duty this weekend with the number eight appearing to pay for a defensive error when coming off the bench against Wales last time out.

Jordi Murphy is named on the Ireland bench for Scotland on Saturday, while Jordan Larmour was preferred to Fergus McFadden in the number 23 jersey, although the latter won’t be involved for Leo Cullen’s side tomorrow night.

Barry Daly was called into the Ireland camp at Carton House earlier this week but will start for Leinster in the top-of-the-table clash in Conference B [KO 7.35pm, Sky Sports].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland’s centre for Scotland clash

Ringrose’s return, Toner over Henderson and more Ireland team talking points

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
‘I put up a wall and locked it away’ - Ireland international Jon Walters on the death of his mother
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâs funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astori’s funeral
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
IRELAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie