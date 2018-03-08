Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash

GARRY RINGROSE WILL make his return to international rugby when Ireland face Six Nations rivals Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 14.15).

The Leinster centre has not played at Test level since the summer tour of the US and Japan due to shoulder and ankle surgery.

Ringrose starts for Ireland for the first time since June. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The June tour brought the 23-year-old to a run of nine straight international starts and he will hope to pick up where he left off as he replaces Munster’s Chris Farrell as Bundee Aki’s centre partner with Ireland two games away from a Grand Slam.

Ringrose, who has played just 55 minutes since returning from his ankle injury, is one of just two changes head coach Joe Schmidt has made to his starting XV after the win over Wales a fortnight ago.

Tadhg Furlong has shaken off a hamstring issue to push Andrew Porter back among the replacements. Fit-again Iain Henderson is back in the matchday 23, but hasn’t been allowed break up the Devin Toner-James Ryan axis in the second row.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

As signalled by Jack Conan’s starting berth for Leinster, Jordi Murphy takes a place alongside Devin Toner among the replacements. Their provincial team-mate Jordan Larmour fills the number 23 jersey and will hope to add his inimitable attacking threat while winning a second Ireland cap.

Scotland’s win over England in round three offers them an opportunity to win the Championship if they can win in Dublin for he first time in eight years and then run up a score against Italy on the final day. A win for Ireland could be enough to win the title if England fail to match their result when they face France on Saturday evening.

Ireland (v Scotland)

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (Capt.)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Devin Toner

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Dan Leavy

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Iain Henderson

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour