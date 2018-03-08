  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash

Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong have both shaken off hamstring injuries, but only the tighthead has forced his way back into the starting line-up.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 1:48 PM
2 hours ago 14,537 Views 39 Comments
http://the42.ie/3892089

GARRY RINGROSE WILL make his return to international rugby when Ireland face Six Nations rivals Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 14.15).

The Leinster centre has not played at Test level since the summer tour of the US and Japan due to shoulder and ankle surgery.

Garry Ringrose Ringrose starts for Ireland for the first time since June. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The June tour brought the 23-year-old to a run of nine straight international starts and he will hope to pick up where he left off as he replaces Munster’s Chris Farrell as Bundee Aki’s centre partner with Ireland two games away from a Grand Slam.

Ringrose, who has played just 55 minutes since returning from his ankle injury, is one of just two changes head coach Joe Schmidt has made to his starting XV after the win over Wales a fortnight ago.

Tadhg Furlong has shaken off a hamstring issue to push Andrew Porter back among the replacements. Fit-again Iain Henderson is back in the matchday 23, but hasn’t been allowed break up the Devin Toner-James Ryan axis in the second row.

Jordan Larmour and Iain Henderson Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

As signalled by Jack Conan’s starting berth for Leinster, Jordi Murphy takes a place alongside Devin Toner among the replacements. Their provincial team-mate Jordan Larmour fills the number 23 jersey and will hope to add his inimitable attacking threat while winning a second Ireland cap.

Scotland’s win over England in round three offers them an opportunity to win the Championship if they can win in Dublin for he first time in eight years and then run up a score against Italy on the final day. A win for Ireland could be enough to win the title if England fail to match their result when they face France on Saturday evening.

Ireland (v Scotland)

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (Capt.)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Iain Henderson
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

Hartley out injured as England make 3 changes while France bring Trinh-Duc to start

‘All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
FOOTBALL
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie