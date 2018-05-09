  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork boss Caulfield: Artificial pitches give Derry and Dundalk an advantage

The Leesiders will make their first visit to the redeveloped Brandywell to face the Candystripes on Friday.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 9 May 2018, 3:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,073 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4002123

Waterford FC v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Cork City manager John Caulfield. Source: Matt Browne

DERRY CITY AND Dundalk are gaining an advantage over visiting teams due to the artificial surfaces that are in place at their respective home grounds.

That’s the view of Cork City manager John Caulfield, who takes his side to the Brandywell this Friday for a Premier Division clash with Derry.

The game will offer the champions their first opportunity to play on the new synthetic surface that was installed at the ground during its redevelopment, which forced Kenny Shiels’ side to play their home games at Maginn Park in Buncrana last season.

Dundalk, who have been Cork City’s fiercest rivals in recent seasons, have also used an artificial pitch at their Oriel Park home since 2005. An upgraded version was installed last year.

Caulfield, whose squad have trained on an artificial pitch at Cork Institute of Technology in the build-up to Friday’s clash with Derry, said: “It’s fantastic that Derry have gone back to the Brandywell. I always loved going to the Brandywell. I always felt that Derry and Cork are similar in lots of ways. It’s just disappointing that it’s an all-weather pitch.

“No matter what people say, it’s a totally different game on an all-weather [pitch] than it is on grass. That will never change. At the same time, they have a very, very good home record, they’re unbeaten, they’ve scored lots of goals and they have a dynamic team.”

Derry are undefeated in the seven home games they’ve played since returning to the Brandywell, scoring 23 goals in the process. They rebounded from a shock 2-1 defeat away to Bray Wanderers last Friday by booking their place in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup on Monday courtesy of a 7-3 victory over Shelbourne on Foyleside.

Derry City v Limerick - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division An artificial surface was installed during the redevelopment of Derry City's Brandywell Stadium. Source: Oliver McVeigh

“Obviously any manager who has a team that plays on an all-weather pitch will try and play it down and say that it’s not an advantage.

“But let’s call a spade a spade: up to this year, every pitch in the country was grass and one club had an all-weather pitch. Has it been an advantage? Of course it has,” Caulfield said in relation to Dundalk, who won three consecutive league titles before City were crowned champions in 2017.

“Were they still a very good team? Of course they were. But one team playing full-time on a pitch that no one else does, of course it’s an advantage. Let’s not kid ourselves.

“Derry have made use of the Brandywell in the right way. It’s an all-weather pitch. That’s just part and parcel of the way the game is going at the moment. Maybe in 10 years’ time they [artificial surfaces] will be all banned again.

“But at the moment that’s the way it is and they have to make use of it. And they’re making use of it, because their home form is fantastic. They’re still a very good team, but at the same time you have to deal with that. Nothing’s going to change. There’s no point in making excuses, which we don’t do.

“You just have to get yourselves prepared, practise on one and get the boys used to it. But it is a different type of game, there’s no doubt about that.”

Cork City will aim to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier Division table when they make the long journey north on Friday. The Leesiders moved three points clear of Dundalk and Waterford with a 2-1 defeat of Limerick on Saturday. Fourth-placed Derry are eight points off the pace but the Candystripes have a game in hand.

Ex-Dundalk star making a mark in Scottish Premiership after early setback

Dundalk, Sligo and Cobh Ramblers all book EA Sports Cup semi-final berths

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIMERICK
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
Thieves targeting student house parties as Limerick gardaí crack down on burglary gangs
ALEX FERGUSON
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie