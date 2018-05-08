Dundalk, Sligo and Cobh Ramblers all book EA Sports Cup semi-final berths

WE NOW KNOW the four semi-finalists for this yearâ€™s EA Sports Cup.
Having claimed a 7-3 win over Shelbourne last night, Derry City were the first club to progress.
Tonight saw Dundalk take on Bohemians, Sligo Rovers entertain Waterford and Longford Town travel to St Colmanâ€™s Park.
The Lilywhites, who are the reigning champions, made light work of their opponents in the all-Premier Division affair at Oriel Park. Dylan Connolly bagged a brace against his former club, before Jamie McGrath followed up Ronan Murrayâ€™s saved effort to make sure of the result.
A rare goal from David Cawley was enough to take the Bit Oâ€™Red into the next round ahead of high-flying Waterford.
Meanwhile, the meeting of two First Division sides saw Darren Murphy score a free-kick at the end of the first half and Andy Wall then wrapped things up late on.
The semi-final draw will be made on the Greatest League in the World podcast this Sunday.
Tonightâ€™s results:Â
- Cobh Ramblers 2-0 Longford Town
- Dundalk 3-0 Bohemians
- Sligo Rovers 1-0 Waterford
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
â€˜Everybody stood up and it was a really magnificent performanceâ€™ â€“ Ireland U17 boss Oâ€™Brien
â€˜I protect himâ€™: Dundee United boss defends skipper Willo Flood for red-card outburst
COMMENTS (1)