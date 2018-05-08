  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dundalk, Sligo and Cobh Ramblers all book EA Sports Cup semi-final berths

The trio will join Derry City in the last four of the competition.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 10:34 PM
Dundalk's players celebrate a goal tonight.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WE NOW KNOW the four semi-finalists for this yearâ€™s EA Sports Cup.

Having claimed a 7-3 win over Shelbourne last night, Derry City were the first club to progress.

Tonight saw Dundalk take on Bohemians, Sligo Rovers entertain Waterford and Longford Town travel to St Colmanâ€™s Park.

The Lilywhites, who are the reigning champions, made light work of their opponents in the all-Premier Division affair at Oriel Park. Dylan Connolly bagged a brace against his former club, before Jamie McGrath followed up Ronan Murrayâ€™s saved effort to make sure of the result.

A rare goal from David Cawley was enough to take the Bit Oâ€™Red into the next round ahead of high-flying Waterford.

Meanwhile, the meeting of two First Division sides saw Darren Murphy score a free-kick at the end of the first half and Andy Wall then wrapped things up late on.

The semi-final draw will be made on the Greatest League in the World podcast this Sunday.

Tonightâ€™s results:Â 

  • Cobh Ramblers 2-0 Longford Town
  • Dundalk 3-0 Bohemians
  • Sligo Rovers 1-0 Waterford

