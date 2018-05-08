  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I protect him': Dundee United boss defends skipper Willo Flood for red-card outburst

Dubliner Willo Flood reacted furiously to his sending-off in Dundee United’s play-off semi-final first-leg defeat.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 8 May 2018, 4:58 PM
47 minutes ago 1,357 Views No Comments
DUNDEE UNITED MANAGER Csaba Laszlo has defended his captain, Willo Flood, after the former Ireland U21 international responded angrily to his sending-off at Tannadice last night.

With his side having catastrophically blown a 2-1 home lead to trail 3-2 in their First Division play-off first leg, Flood received a second yellow for pushing Shaun Byrne as the Livingston man prevented him from taking a quick a free-kick.

Flood appeared to direct some of his ire toward manager Laszlo on the sideline, who, with his side 2-1 up, had subbed Emil Lyng on for right-winger Billy King only to watch United go 3-2 almost immediately.

As the furious Flood trod off toward the tunnel, he spoke into a pitchside camera before shoving it to one side.

United manager Laszlo, however, refused to throw his skipper under the bus, instead contending that Flood’s actions were merely those of a frustrated man who had seen his side’s promotion chances fade due to a litany of defensive errors.

“It is very painful because Willo is a very good captain and also in the game he showed attitude,” Laszlo said.

“I will have to watch the video again.

“In the first half, I thought Livingston should have had a red card for a foul on Sam Stanton from the side. He couldn’t even jump up and it could have been very serious injury.

It was a small push from Willo but I protect him. He was frustrated but players are humans.

“He didn’t hurt anybody. It was just frustration.”

Dublin-born Flood, who started his career at Cherry Orchard before joining Manchester City in 2002, will be suspended for Dundee United’s play-off second leg.

