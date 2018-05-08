Ireland enjoy U17 Euros victory over Denmark

Ireland 1

Denmark 0

IRELAND RECORDED THEIR first win of this yearâ€™s Uefa U17 Championship at a sold-out St Georgeâ€™s Park today.

Having lost out 2-0 to Belgium in their Group C fixture on Saturday, Colin Oâ€™Brienâ€™s side faced Denmark â€” who had gone down 3-2 to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

And just five minutes had been played when the Boys in Green found the back of the net through Troy Parrott.

The Tottenham youngster picked up the ball some 30 yards out from goal and drilled home what proved to be the winner.

With senior manager Martin Oâ€™Neill and his assistant Roy Keane in the stands, Adam Idah came close to doubling Irelandâ€™s advantage in the second half, but the game ended 1-0.

Heading into their final group against Bosnia at the same venue on Friday, Irelandâ€™s chances of making the knockout stages are still alive.

