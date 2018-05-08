  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Iniesta to earn big bucks in Japan instead of Chinese Super League - report

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta will reportedly join a J-League outfit after a move to China was ruled out.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 8 May 2018, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,869 Views 1 Comment
Image: Matthias Oesterle
Image: Matthias Oesterle

DEPARTING BARCELONA STAR Andres Iniesta will be heading for Japanâ€™s J-League rather than the Chinese Super League as first mooted, per reports in Spain.

The 33-year-old all-timer is set to join Vissel Kobe as first reported by Cadena Ser yesterday, and as further confirmed to ESPNâ€™s Jordi Blanco by several sources.

Blanco writes that the World Cup winner will sign a three-year deal worth almost â‚¬76million, or â‚¬25.3m per annum.

Hiroshi Mikitani, the owner of Vissel Kobe, is also the CEO of Barcelonaâ€™s main sponsor, Rakuten.

The news of the Spanish internationalâ€™s move to Japan came mere hours after Chinese Super League outfit Chongqing Lifan released a statement indicating that to Iniestaâ€™s salary in a league which imposes a salary cap on its clubs would not â€˜adhere to rational investmentâ€™.

Traditionally a mid-table club, Vissel Kobe are currently captained by former Arsenal and Germany forward Lukas Podolski.

â€˜An awesome line weâ€™ve now drawn in the sandâ€™: NZ Football gives pay parity to men and womenâ€™s teams

