Villa willing to let John Terry skip Chelsea matches next season if they win promotion

Steve Bruce is hoping to extend the former England captain’s stay beyond this summer.

By Ben Blake Thursday 24 May 2018, 3:03 PM
15 minutes ago 640 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4032082
Villa captain Terry has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

ASTON VILLA COULD offer John Terry a new deal that includes a clause allowing him to sit out matches against his old club Chelsea.

The 37-year-old, who signed a one-year contract with the Championship side last summer, has proved a hit as Steve Bruce’s side booked their place in this Saturday’s play-off final with Fulham.

Former England captain Terry said at the time that he had turned down Premier League offers as he didn’t want to play against Chelsea, where he won every major honour in the game over a 22-year spell.

Bruce is eager to extend the defender’s stay, and if they prove successful in their bid to return to the top flight, he would even be willing to come to an agreement where Terry doesn’t have to face his former employers.

“Well, we’ll not pick him against Chelsea if that’s what he wants,” the Guardian report Bruce as saying.

I really genuinely hope he triggers it. All those phone calls to him, he hasn’t been disappointed with it. You can’t be disappointed when you walk through here.”

“I just knew what he would give,” he added. “Let’s be fair, he has been one of the great defenders of our country. He is a great leader of men, which we don’t produce many of any more, and in a quiet way; he is not a ranter and a raver, he is not one who puts heads through doors. He is calm.

“People like [Jack] Grealish have looked up to him and thought: ‘Is that the way I’ve got to be to be a top player?’”

Champions League final returning to Istanbul in 2020

Former Dundalk star Richie Towell ready to fulfil childhood dream this weekend

