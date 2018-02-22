Irish athlete runs sub-four-minute mile indoors on home soil for the first time

JOHN TRAVERS BECAME the first Irish athlete to run a mile under four minutes indoors in Ireland last night.
The 26-year-old Dubliner, a member of Donore Harriers, recorded a time of 3:59.40 in the men’s mile race to finish third at the AIT International Grand Prix in Athlone.
Australia’s Ryan Gregson won the event, coming home in 3:57.86, while Grzeforz Kalinowski of Poland claimed second, but it was Travers who earned the applause from the sell-out crowd.
Maith thú John Travers. First Irishman to run sub 4mins indoors in Ireland. Bullaí fir. @irishathletics @aitsport @ballsdotie @The42_ie #AITGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/v3qIkEmDRX— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 22, 2018
Meanwhile, Irish Olympian Thomas Barr came from behind to clinch the final of the men’s 400m — overcoming Victor-Ricardo Dos Santos of Potugal and Great Britain’s Seb Rodger.
A great win for @TomBarr247 . Buaiteoir don 400m. Togha fir, a Thomáis. @irishathletics @aitsport @The42_ie #AITGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/YtvYY1GToV— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 22, 2018
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
The final race of Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic career ends in disappointment
NBA owner fined $600,000 for controversial comments
COMMENTS (12)