Irish athlete runs sub-four-minute mile indoors on home soil for the first time

Travers alongside his record. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN TRAVERS BECAME the first Irish athlete to run a mile under four minutes indoors in Ireland last night.

The 26-year-old Dubliner, a member of Donore Harriers, recorded a time of 3:59.40 in the men’s mile race to finish third at the AIT International Grand Prix in Athlone.

Australia’s Ryan Gregson won the event, coming home in 3:57.86, while Grzeforz Kalinowski of Poland claimed second, but it was Travers who earned the applause from the sell-out crowd.

Meanwhile, Irish Olympian Thomas Barr came from behind to clinch the final of the men’s 400m — overcoming Victor-Ricardo Dos Santos of Potugal and Great Britain’s Seb Rodger.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!