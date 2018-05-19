Quarterback Johnny Manziel to resume his career in CFL

FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK Johnny Manziel has revealed he will resume his career in the Canadian Football League.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the quarterback announced he has decided to sign a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who own the player’s rights.

“Made the decision today to sign my contract with the CFL and further my football career after a long break,” Manziel wrote, while adding this was the “best opportunity” for him.

The 25-year-old passed for over 7,800 yards and accumulated 93 total touchdowns in his two-year career at Texas A&M, including winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Manziel was selected 22nd overall by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft, but his career was derailed by off-field issues. He appeared in 15 games over two seasons, registering eight total touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions.

The Tiger-Cats finished 2017 in third place of the CFL’s Eastern Division with a 6-12 record, meaning they missed out on the playoffs.

