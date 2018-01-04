  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Raiders reportedly drafted Carr because of Gruden, and it may have sparked reunion

Jon Gruden and Derek Carr are set to be reunited in Oakland.

By Business Insider Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 8:06 PM
10 hours ago 3,191 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3782184
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

JON GRUDEN IS expected to be hired as the next Oakland Raiders head coach, which would reunite the coach with the team he coached until they traded him in 2002 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Several reports have said that even since that trade, the Raiders owner Mark Davis has remained close with Gruden. According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, Davis and the Raiders would consult Gruden on decisions like draft picks.

That role as an unofficial adviser may have planted the seeds for the reunion.

According to Breer, Gruden was a big fan of Derek Carr coming out of college and that admiration convinced Davis that the Raiders should take him with the fourth pick in the 2014 draft. The Raiders instead took Kahlil Mack at four, but were able to draft Carr in the second round. Breer reported that some believe the Raiders felt getting Carr was a way to potentially reunite with Gruden.

From Breer:

Oakland owner Mark Davis has been known to consult with Gruden on football matters, and Gruden made clear to Davis how much he thought of Carr, to the point where Davis wound up advocating to GM Reggie McKenzie that the team take Carr with the fourth overall pick.

“McKenzie and the staff wound up holding off the dogs on that one, and the rest actually played out perfectly. The team got a generational talent at 4, in Khalil Mack, and still wound up with Carr in the second round.

“But to the coaches who were there, there was a feeling that Davis, who’d always been interested in bringing back Gruden, wanted Carr badly because he knew that Carr, if he panned out, could wind up being a chip to entice the old coach.”

Certainly anyone who has watched a “Monday Night Football” broadcast with the Raiders and Gruden recognized that Gruden is a fan of Carr, one of the young star quarterbacks in the league.

However, a look back at Gruden’s “QB Camp” segment on ESPN with Carr in 2014 also showed what a fan he was of Carr coming out of Fresno State.

During the segment, when Gruden asked Carr whether he would draft himself or his older brother, David, a former NFL quarterback, Gruden interrupted and said, “I want you. What do you say about that?”

Carr answered: “I appreciate that. Let’s go win some championships now.”

Now it seems Gruden will get his chance to work with Carr for potentially a historic amount of money, and reunite with a franchise that’s valued his input for years.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Can anyone stop the Patriots? Ranking all 12 teams heading into the NFL playoffs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley
Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley
'Going through that experience opened my eyes to how cutthroat football can be'
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Bale scores in first start since September as Madrid kick off 2018 with a win
€105 million star returns as Barcelona held in 2018 bow
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
BARCELONA
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
Coutinho? I prefer my players, says Barca coach
Coutinho chooses Barca shirt number, United want PSG winger and all today's transfer gossip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie