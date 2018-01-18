Further injury setback for Walters as Irish striker's future up in the air again

Walters has played just five times for Burnley this season.

JON WALTERS’ HOPES of reviving his injury-plagued season have been dealt a cruel blow, with the Ireland striker facing another extended period on the sidelines after knee surgery.

Walters has featured just five times for Burnley this term since his summer switch from Stoke City and as he looked to get a run of games under his belt, has had to go under the knife to resolve a troublesome cartilage problem.

The 34-year-old, who missed the back end of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, had only just returned from a previous four-month lay-off — coming off the bench away to Man United before Christmas and in the FA Cup defeat to Man City — but now faces a further six to eight weeks out.

Walters had reportedly been the subject of interest from Sunderland with Chris Coleman keen to bring the striker to the Stadium of Light on a loan deal during the January transfer window — but the Black Cats are now set to look elsewhere to solve their striker crisis.

“He went to see a specialist with a tiny split in his cartilage,” Burnley manager Sean Dyche said.

“It’s not even a tear, it’s not serious, but has to be taken care of. They thought it best to keyhole it and deal with it.

“It’s the same knee he’s been building up, and it’s unfortunate for him and us, especially with the amount of injuries we’ve picked up.”

Dyche also confirmed Stephen Ward has been ruled out of Burnley’s clash with Manchester United this weekend as he continues to nurse a knee injury which has kept the Ireland defender out since December.

