Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Ireland unchanged in latest Fifa rankings ahead of Nations League draw

The Martin O’Neill saga aside, it has been an uneventful few months for the Boys in Green.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 10:37 AM
10 hours ago 5,005 Views 5 Comments
Ireland team (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND REMAIN UNCHANGED in the latest Fifa rankings ahead of next week’s Uefa Nations League draw.

The Boys in Green, who have not played since the 5-1 hammering by Denmark in the World Cup play-offs last November, remain 32nd on the list.

Elsewhere, Germany, Brazil and Portugal make up the top three.

England are down one place to 16th, Northern Ireland also drop a spot to 25th, Wales stay in 19th position, while Scotland are joint 32nd with Martin O’Neill’s men.

You can view the full list here.

The O’Neill saga aside, it has been an uneventful few months as far as the Irish national team is concerned.

There will be some developments on 24 January, however, when the Nations League draw takes place.

The competition proper gets underway in September 2018, with O’Neill recently indicating he would experiment by fielding a number of younger and less experienced players in the friendlies scheduled before then.

Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming>

Missed Messi penalty proves costly as Barcelona’s 29-game unbeaten run ends>

