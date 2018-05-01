  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool captain Henderson sends moving letter to GAA club of Sean Cox

“Our greatest wish in this moment is that Sean can return home with his family and see that the two sporting clubs he cherishes the most came together because of him.”

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 1 May 2018, 3:19 PM
The St Peter's Dunboyne GAA jersey hangs in the home dressing room at Anfield.
JORDAN HENDERSON, THE Liverpool captain, has sent a letter of support to the GAA club of Irishman Sean Cox, who remains in hospital after last week’s unprovoked attack outside Anfield.

Cox sustained serious head injuries when he was assaulted by two Roma fans shortly before the Champions League semi-final first leg tie last Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as a number of players, have offered their thoughts to the family and friends of Cox, who had travelled to Merseyside from Meath for the game with his brother.

Two Italian men have been remanded in custody facing charges over the incident.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Stoke City, a St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA jersey was hung in the Liverpool dressing room as a show of support for the father of three, and Henderson has sent a moving letter to the club, Mr Cox’s family and the local community.

“The situation Sean and his family are facing now makes something like playing football look trivial as you could imagine, but as a group of players we wanted to show our support and we thought having your clubs’ jersey hanging alongside ours in the dressing room was a subtle way of doing that,” Henderson wrote.

“I’ve never had the privilege to meet Sean, but in recent days I’ve been reading in the media about how much he’s loved and respected in the community of Dunboyne and in particular the important role he plays at your club.

“Our greatest wish in this moment is that Sean can return home with his family and see that the two sporting clubs he cherishes the most came together because of him.”

The midfielder signed the letter: ”You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jordan Henderson.”

Liverpool take a 5-2 lead into Wednesday evening’s second leg in Rome, with the Italian club issuing a no-violence plea to its supporters ahead of the game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan believes Roma have a chance
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino for Man Utd? Spurs boss the perfect successor to Mourinho, says Neville
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
