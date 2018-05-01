A key member of Stephen Kenny's Dundalk coaching team has left the club

DUNDALK HAVE THIS afternoon confirmed the departure of strength and conditioning coach Graham Byrne, who had become a key member of Stephen Kenny’s backroom team at Oriel Park.

The Dublin native joined the SSE Airtricity League club ahead of the 2013 season and was part of the coaching staff for three league title wins, an FAI Cup success and the club’s remarkable Europa League campaign in 2016.

Byrne, who had reportedly been absent from first-team games for the last number of weeks, is said to be currently working with the Louth senior footballers ahead of their Leinster SFC first round clash against Carlow next month.

In a statement this afternoon, Dundalk thanked Byrne for his hard work during a successful four-and-a-half year spell with the Lilywhites.

“Dundalk FC can confirm that Graham Byrne, the club’s strength and conditioning coach has left Oriel Park to explore new opportunities,” it read.

“Dundalk FC would like to put on record their thanks to Graham for his hard work, commitment and professionalism during his time at the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

A highly-rated coach, Byrne previously worked with Bohemians during Pat Fenlon’s time in charge at Dalymount and was fitness manager at DCU for six years up until October 2017.

