Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Rangers sack Graeme Murty, leaving the door open for Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

Murty’s dismissal comes days after their heavy Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

By AFP Tuesday 1 May 2018, 12:44 PM
2 hours ago 2,383 Views 8 Comments
Murty took interim charge back in October.
Image: Ian MacNicol
Image: Ian MacNicol

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP GIANTS Rangers sacked Graeme Murty on Tuesday just two days after a 5-0 league hammering by bitter rivals Celtic.

Assistant coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson will take charge of the club’s three remaining league fixtures, starting with Kilmarnock’s visit to Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers have already opened talks with Liverpool youth coach Steven Gerrard and say they hope to be able to comment further on the managerial situation “in the near future”.

Murty took over on an interim basis for the second time in October when Pedro Caixinha was axed, before being told in December he would remain in charge until this summer.

But two days on from Sunday’s Parkhead mauling, the 43-year-old was called into a meeting with managing director Stewart Robertson to be told he was being sacked.

“Rangers are grateful to Graeme, who did not hesitate when asked last October to become interim manager after the departure of Pedro Caixinha and then, at the turn of the year, when he was offered the role as manager until the end of the season,” the club said in a statement.

“Graeme has had to contend with difficult and challenging circumstances but conducted himself in a thoroughly professional manner. He will take some time to consider his options, which include returning to his role at the Rangers Academy.”

© AFP 2018 

Salah beats De Bruyne by less than 20 votes in tightest Footballer of the Year race for 49 years

We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan believes Roma have a chance

AFP

