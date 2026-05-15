Shane Lowry was among the early starters on day two of the PGA Championship, with Aronimink Golf Club proving fiendishly difficult in windy conditions, and the Clara native did his chances no favours as he shanked his tee shot on the par-three 17th straight into the water hazard.
After taking his penalty drop, Lowry found the green with his third shot, two-putting for a double bogey five.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry shanks tee shot straight into the water at PGA Championship
FILE THIS UNDER one to forget.
Shane Lowry was among the early starters on day two of the PGA Championship, with Aronimink Golf Club proving fiendishly difficult in windy conditions, and the Clara native did his chances no favours as he shanked his tee shot on the par-three 17th straight into the water hazard.
After taking his penalty drop, Lowry found the green with his third shot, two-putting for a double bogey five.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf PGa Championship Shane Lowry splash