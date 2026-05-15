Shane Lowry shanks tee shot straight into the water at PGA Championship

FILE THIS UNDER one to forget.

Shane Lowry was among the early starters on day two of the PGA Championship, with Aronimink Golf Club proving fiendishly difficult in windy conditions, and the Clara native did his chances no favours as he shanked his tee shot on the par-three 17th straight into the water hazard.

After taking his penalty drop, Lowry found the green with his third shot, two-putting for a double bogey five.

A moment to forget for Shane Lowry 😬❌ pic.twitter.com/xOBMqlRRKD — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 15, 2026