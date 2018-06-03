Australia's only capped hooker ruled out with suspected cruciate injury

AUSTRALIA HOOKER JORDAN UELESE is out of the Ireland series after suffering a suspected ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the Melbourne Rebels’ win over the Blues in Auckland.
Uelese, 21, will have further scans on his left knee in Melbourne this week with a replacement player for the Wallabies squad to be confirmed on Monday.
Uelese had to be helped from the field early in the second half of the Rebels’ 20-10 win in Auckland in the Super Rugby match on Saturday.
In Tatafu Polota-Nau’s absence, Uelese was the obvious choice to start at hooker against Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations champions.
Uncapped duo Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Folau Faingaa are the other hookers in the Wallabies squad, with Uelese’s Rebels teammate Anaru Rangi also in with a chance of a call-up to the 33-man squad.
