This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia's only capped hooker ruled out with suspected cruciate injury

Jordan Uelese was expected to start next week’s first Test.

By AFP Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 2,595 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4051096
Uelese: injured in Melbourne Rebels' win over the Blues.
Image: Photosport/Anthony Au-Yeung/INPHO
Uelese: injured in Melbourne Rebels' win over the Blues.
Uelese: injured in Melbourne Rebels' win over the Blues.
Image: Photosport/Anthony Au-Yeung/INPHO

AUSTRALIA HOOKER JORDAN UELESE is out of the Ireland series after suffering a suspected ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the Melbourne Rebels’ win over the Blues in Auckland.

Uelese, 21, will have further scans on his left knee in Melbourne this week with a replacement player for the Wallabies squad to be confirmed on Monday.

Uelese had to be helped from the field early in the second half of the Rebels’ 20-10 win in Auckland in the Super Rugby match on Saturday.

In Tatafu Polota-Nau’s absence, Uelese was the obvious choice to start at hooker against Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations champions.

Uncapped duo Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Folau Faingaa are the other hookers in the Wallabies squad, with Uelese’s Rebels teammate Anaru Rangi also in with a chance of a call-up to the 33-man squad.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Crusaders star Samu released to Australia squad for Ireland Tests after NZ deal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
Impressive England go 9 games unbeaten with World Cup warm-up win
HURLING
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork
Westmeath book McDonagh Cup final place while Kerry seal survival
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly
JOHN O'SHEA
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
'He's had a really tough time. He thought his career was over'
Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight's friendly with the US

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie