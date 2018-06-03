This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crusaders star Samu released to Australia squad for Ireland Tests after NZ deal

“Our discussions were robust but fair,” Rugby Australia chief executive says after striking deal.

By AFP Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 9:45 AM
Samu: set for Brumbies switch.
Image: Photosport/Bruce Lim/INPHO
Samu: set for Brumbies switch.
Samu: set for Brumbies switch.
Image: Photosport/Bruce Lim/INPHO

PETE SAMU WILL join the Wallabies squad ahead of this week’s opening Test against Ireland in Brisbane after New Zealand Rugby agreed to release the flanker.

“I want to thank New Zealand Rugby for their consideration in releasing Peter for international duties,” Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said in a statement after a deal between the two governing bodies ended a trans-Tasman tug-of-war over the Canterbury Crusaders back-row.

“Our discussions were robust but fair and I’m pleased we’ve reached an agreement to allow Peter the opportunity to represent his country.”

Neither country has officially revealed New Zealand’s stipulations to allow Samu to join the Wallabies, but it is believed they had sought NZ$50,000 (€30,000) to release the 26-year-old Australian-born player from his Crusaders contract.

The flanker will join Michael Cheika’s squad ahead of the first of three Tests against Ireland before completing his Super Rugby duties for the Crusaders this season. Samu has already signed for the ACT Brumbies next year.

© – AFP, 2018

‘There’s a greater goal in mind’ – Schmidt looking to trial things in Australia

AFP

