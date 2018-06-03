Crusaders star Samu released to Australia squad for Ireland Tests after NZ deal

PETE SAMU WILL join the Wallabies squad ahead of this week’s opening Test against Ireland in Brisbane after New Zealand Rugby agreed to release the flanker.

“I want to thank New Zealand Rugby for their consideration in releasing Peter for international duties,” Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said in a statement after a deal between the two governing bodies ended a trans-Tasman tug-of-war over the Canterbury Crusaders back-row.

“Our discussions were robust but fair and I’m pleased we’ve reached an agreement to allow Peter the opportunity to represent his country.”

Neither country has officially revealed New Zealand’s stipulations to allow Samu to join the Wallabies, but it is believed they had sought NZ$50,000 (€30,000) to release the 26-year-old Australian-born player from his Crusaders contract.

The flanker will join Michael Cheika’s squad ahead of the first of three Tests against Ireland before completing his Super Rugby duties for the Crusaders this season. Samu has already signed for the ACT Brumbies next year.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!