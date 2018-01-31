  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reigning Sigerson champions St Mary's make exit as Jordanstown set up quarter-final against UL

Tyrone’s Lee Brennan hit 0-5 for the winners in Belfast.

By Orla Bannon Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 6:04 PM
4 hours ago 4,114 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3826834
Tyrone's Lee Brennan and Monaghan's Ryan McAnespie hit 0-7 between them today for UUJ.
Image: INPHO
Tyrone's Lee Brennan and Monaghan's Ryan McAnespie hit 0-7 between them today for UUJ.
Tyrone's Lee Brennan and Monaghan's Ryan McAnespie hit 0-7 between them today for UUJ.
Image: INPHO

UUJ 0-17
St Mary’s 1-9

Orla Bannon reports from Belfast

ST MARY’S DEFENCE of the Sigerson Cup was ended emphatically at the first hurdle by Belfast rivals University of Ulster today.

The 2017 champions relied heavily on some of last year’s stars like Oisin O’Neill and Cathal McShane, who both impressed in the opening half on the 3G pitch in Finaghy.

St Mary’s had the wind and twice built up a three-point advantage in the early stages, leading 0-7 to 0-4 after 20 minutes.

But they missed too many chances in that opening half when they were on top, McShane’s thunderous shot crashing off the crossbar in the 18th minute one of several opportunities to slip by.

Jordanstown made them pay. Two quick-fire points by Ryan McAnespie, followed by two frees late in the half from Lee Brennan, cut UU’s deficit to just 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval at a snowy, freezing 3G surface at Woodlands.

They were by far the better side after the interval, winning most of the breaks and dominating possession.

They hit seven points in a row – holding St Mary’s scoreless for 21 minutes – to take complete control.

Source: HE GAA/YouTube

Tyrone forward Mark Bradley caught the eye with two of his three points during that spell while Down full-forward Niall Madine also landed a brace, one from a huge distance.

Despite a black card for Eoin McHugh, UU continued to press on with Danny Tallon using the wind to perfection to score a long-range point and Ronan McNamee also on target after a driving run.

Deep into stoppage time with the game all but over, O’Neill drilled a St Mary’s free low into the square and it hit the back of the net for the outgoing champions.

UU will be at home against UL in a quarter-final next Tuesday.

Scorers for UUJ: Lee Brennan 0-5 (0-3f), Mark Bradley 0-3, Niall Madine, Ryan McAnespie 0-2 each, Daire Gallagher, Ronan McNamee, Danny Tallon, Terence O’Brien 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Mary’s: Oisin O’Neill 1-4 (3f), Cathal McShane 0-2, Stephen McConville, Niall Toner, Darragh Canavan 0-1 each.

University of Ulster

1. Sean Fox (Tyrone)

2. Malachy Magee (Down)
3. Michael McKernan (Tyrone)
4. Rory Brennan (Tyrone)

5. Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)
6. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)
7. Gareth McKinless (Derry)

8. Frank Burns (Tyrone)
9. Jonathan Munroe (Tyrone)

10. Eoin McHugh (Donegal)
11. Mark Bradley (Tyrone)
12. Daire Gallagher (Tyrone)

13. Lee Brennan (Tyrone)
14. Niall Madine (Down)
15. Danny Tallon (Derry)

Subs

19 Terence O’Brien (Derry) for McHugh (Black card, 42)

St Mary’s

1. Marc Reid (Down)

2. Colm Byrne (Louth)
3. Jack Hannigan (Antrim)
4. Kyle Mallon (Armagh)

5. Kieran MacIomhair (Armagh)
6. Caolan McConville (Armagh)
7. Liam Rafferty (Tyrone)

8. Liam Devlin (Down)
12. Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)

10. Stephen McConville (Down)
11. Oisin O’Neill (Armagh)
9. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

13. Niall Toner (Derry)
14. Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)
15. Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

Subs

Aaron Boyle (Armagh) for Devlin (Black card, 43)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Mayo’s Loftus bags key goal as DIT see off defensive IT Carlow to make Sigerson quarter-finals

Setback for Cork footballers as Powter likely to miss rest of league due to injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Bannon
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Trouble at Chelsea as they're well beaten at home by Bournemouth
ARSENAL
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Massive boost for Arsenal as Ozil reportedly agrees new £350k-a-week deal
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy
FOOTBALL
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal despite comical complications
Debuchy ends Arsenal stint and joins Saint-Etienne as three young Gunners secure loans
IRELAND
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
'France have a staff that doesn't really inspire confidence and that's a bonus for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie