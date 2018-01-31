  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mayo's Loftus bags key goal as DIT see off defensive IT Carlow to make Sigerson quarter-finals

Conor Loftus hit the game’s only goal in the opening half.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 5:52 PM
DIT 1-11

IT Carlow 0-8

Kevin O’Brien reports from Grangegorman, DIT

DIT SAW OFF an extremely defensive IT Carlow outfit to book a Sigerson Cup quarter-final showdown against IT Tralee next Tuesday.

CIT concede a goal Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mayo forward Conor Loftus bagged the crucial first-half goal, while Westmeath attacker Shane Dempsey top-scored for the Dublin college with four points.

Loftus and Dempsey were part of an impressive DIT forward line that included Dublin All-Ireland U21 winner Glenn O’Reilly and Cavan’s Caomhin O’Reilly, who bagged 1-1 against Clare in the Allianz Football League at the weekend.

Billy O’Loughlin’s side were without Dublin’s Brian Howard and Killian O’Gara, plus Danny Kirby of Mayo, but they still had for too much for IT Carlow this afternoon.

Sean Hurley and Shane Clayton with Jack Walsh Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IT Carlow were missing Kildare star Kevin Feely, who went off injured against Dublin on Saturday night, but they did have couple of ace forwards in Chris Healy and Michael Hurley.

Despite setting up with two sweepers in the first-half they trailed by 1-5 to 0-2 at the interval.

DIT were patient in possession during a frustrating opening period, but Loftus finished off a hand-passing move involving Caomhin O’Reilly and former Kildare midfielder Sean Hurley for only goal of the game.

IT Carlow went with one sweeper for the second period and their running game troubled the hosts in the third quarter. Banner goalkeeper Killian Roche clipped over four frees by the 46th minute to bring the Carlow outfit to within a point.

DIT eventually awoke from their slumber and outscored their opponents by 0-6 to 0-1 down the stretch, as Dempsey lofted over a couple of excellent scores to see his team home.

Shane Clayton and Ronan Shanahan with Michael Hurley Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Scorers for DIT: Shane Dempsey 0-4 (0-1f), Conor Loftus 1-0, Glenn O’Reilly 0-2 (0-1f), Ross O’Brien (0-1f), Enda Flanagan and Thomas Corcoran 0-1 each.

Scorers for IT Carlow: James Roche 0-4 (0-4f), Chris Healy 0-2 (0-1f), Michael Hurley and Kevin Ryan 0-1 each.

DIT

1. Lee Stacey (Good Counsel, Dublin)

4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks, Kerry)
3. Brian Power (Ratoath, Meath)
7. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)

2. Shane Clayton (Ballboden St Enda’s, Dublin)
6. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew, Wicklow)
5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan Kilcash, Tipperary)

8. Thomas Corcoran (Strokestown, Roscommon)
9. Sean Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

10. Enda Flanagan (Castelrahan, Cavan)
11. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina, Mayo)
12. Cormac Howley (Round Towers Lusk, Dublin)

13. Glenn O’Reilly (Na Fianna, Dublin)
14. Shane Dempsey (St Loman’s, Westmeath)
15. Caomhin O’Reilly (Butslersbridge, Cavan)

Subs

18. Fergal Donohue (Newtown Blues, Louth) for Howley (41)
20. Ruairi Scott (St Enda’s, Dublin) for Flanagan (51)
17. Liam Hughes (Killoe, Longford) for Corcoran (55)

IT Carlow

1. Killian Roche (Cooroclare, Clare)

5. Jack Casey (Oran, Roscommon)
19. Conor Brennan (Ballyroan Abbey, Laois)
2. James Mitchell (Mohill, Leitrim)

7. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill, Meath)
10. Conor O’Toole (Tinryland, Carlow)

4. Trevor Collins (Graigcullen, Laois)
6. Kelvin Chatten (Eire Og, Carlow)
18. Richard Hitchcock (Park Ratheniska Laois)

21. Sean Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Cork)
8. Chris Byrne (Clane, Kildare)

26. Kevin Ryan (Summerhill, Meath)
17. Jack Walsh (Gracefield, Offaly)

15. Chris Healy (Two Mile House, Kildare)
12. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven, Cork)

Subs

27. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally, Laois) for Hitchcock (42)
11. Benny Carroll (Portlaoise, Laois) for O’Toole (52)
13. Daniel O’Sullivan (Maynooth, Kildare) for Sean Ryan (52)
23. Noel Gately (Creggs St Ciarans, Roscommon) for Ronan Ryan (52)

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).

Kevin O'Brien
