  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A farm in north Dublin could solve Croke Park pitch problems and attract more concerts to the venue

The GAA hope the Croke Park pitch will be home grown from 2019 on.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 5:45 PM
5 hours ago 7,423 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3826724

THE GAA’S DECISION to purchase of a farm in north Dublin to help with the problems of relaying the Croke Park pitch in the summer after concerts is not a response to criticism by inter-county football managers of the surface last year.

General view of the Croke Park pitch Croke Park will host Taylor Swift and Michael Buble concerts this summer. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Dublin boss Jim Gavin was unhappy after the Leinster final against Kildare last July with the surface and felt usage of the stadium for GAA matches must become a priority.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay was also critical of the pitch in the wake of their All-Ireland quarter-final draw with Mayo.

It was first reported in The Star newspaper in December that the GAA had bought a 50-acre farm in the Naul in Dublin to help with the challenge as previously they had imported the turf needed to replace the pitch from Lincolnshire.

Coldplay and U2 played concerts at the stadium last summer while Taylor Swift and Michael Buble will both play this summer at the Jones Road venue.

Speaking today at the publication of the GAA’s annual financial report, McKenna outlined the thinking behind the move.

The farm cost approximately €700,000 to buy and it typically takes nine to twelve weeks to harvest a pitch surface.

It is envisaged as well as helping replace the Croke Park pitch from 2019 on that it can also cater for other pitches like Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s not in response directly to the criticism,” stated McKenna

“(We consult) on a continuous basis, absolutely. We have players involved regularly so any time we went across to get the pitches, this time we took two or three with us.

“We measure the pitch and the pitch characteristics on a continuous basis. I would have been happy if not ecstatic with the way the pitch was after the concerts last year. The real issue came that there was a very, I wouldn’t say severe, but there was a drought in the UK when we got the pitches in early spring.

“So it meant the ideal type of surface we wanted wasn’t available. It was just too flimsy. That’s just something you couldn’t really contemplate until the weather happens as it were.

Peter McKenna Croke Park Stadium Director Peter McKenna. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“So you add to that the risk of harvesting out there, shipping it, taking it across the sea, to reduce the time but also to have it growing closer to us and have a lot more pitches growing, that takes that risk away.

“That really was to de-risk the issue and then see can we make this something which is going to be profitable as well.

“We also (will) have (a) pitch replacement needed in Cork when they run concerts, and other surfaces across the country so it is very useful for us to have our own facility to do that.

“The pitches in Abbotstown will be due a replacement on a lot more regular basis as well.”

The GAA may look to export pitches to other sports and the development of their own facility can make Croke Park a more attractive venue for music promoters.

“There is no reason when it comes to the time that we won’t be able to export the pitches,” said McKenna.

“What we have here, climatically is a far better set-up than a lot of Europe, where it is frosty and frozen. But that is down the line.

“That’s a potential plan, whoever wants a pitch. It’s not inexpensive to take pitches in, it’s a large part of the cost of staging a concert so if we can reduce that cost it just makes us more attractive to concert promoters.

“One of the difficulties we have being on an island is that when a concert comes across they lose a day on the way in and they lose a day on the way out  and they don’t have that same issue when they’re travelling in Europe so anything we can do to make us more cost-effective, so much the better.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Setback for Cork footballers as Powter likely to miss rest of league due to injury

GAA gate receipts up 13%, annual revenue up €5m and attendances increase by 24%

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Trouble at Chelsea as they're well beaten at home by Bournemouth
ARSENAL
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Massive boost for Arsenal as Ozil reportedly agrees new £350k-a-week deal
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy
FOOTBALL
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal despite comical complications
Debuchy ends Arsenal stint and joins Saint-Etienne as three young Gunners secure loans
IRELAND
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
'France have a staff that doesn't really inspire confidence and that's a bonus for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie