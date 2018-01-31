GAA gate receipts up 13%, annual revenue up €5m and attendances increase by 24%

THE GAA RECORDED major increases in gate receipts and attendance figures in 2017 despite an All-Ireland final replay, which had taken place in four of the five previous years, not occurring.
The GAA took in over €34 million in gate receipts last year – a 13% increase on 2016 – as part of an overall revenue figure of €65.6 million in 2017.
When income from the Croke Park stadium (which hosted Coldplay and U2 concerts last summer) is accounted for, the 2017 revenue figure is €106.5 million.
The breakdown of the GAA’s revenue last year was as follows:
- Gate receipts – €34,391,635 – (52%)
- Commercial revenue – €18,742,684 – (29%)
- State funding – €4,442,948 – (7%)
- Other income – €8,043,235 – (12%)
€14.8 million was distributed by the GAA to counties last year, a 23% increase on the 2016 figure of €13.4 million.
Attendances
There was a notable increase in crowds last year for matches in the All-Ireland series with football up by 22% and hurling up by 29%.
The jump in attendances figures is striking considering that 2016 had seen in football an All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Mayo and in hurling an All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kilkenny and Waterford.
A contributory factors towards the increase in football in 2017 was the run of the Mayo footballers through the All-Ireland series which included a quarter-final replay against Roscommon and a semi-final replay against Kerry.
In hurling the extended campaigns enjoyed by certain counties was significant. Wexford emerged to contest an All-Ireland quarter-final, Munster champions Cork helped to draw a major crowd to the All-Ireland semi-final of over 72,000 while All-Ireland finalists Waterford were involved in five games in the All-Ireland series.
Championship Attendances All-Ireland senior hurling
- 2017 – 348,905 (+29%) – 12 games
- 2016 – 269,745 – 12 games
All-Ireland senior football
- 2017 - 628,818 (+22%) – 33 games
- 2016 – 516,767 – 33 games
Gate Receipts Football championship
- 2017 – €16.4m (+9%)
- 2016 – €15m
Hurling championship
- 2017 – €10.7m (+26%)
- 2016 – €8.5m
Football league
- 2017 – €3.2m (+14%)
- 2016 – €2.8m
Hurling league
- 2017 – €2m (+5%)
- 2016 – €1.9m
Other Competitions
- 2017 – €1.2m (-20%)
- 2016 – €1.5m
