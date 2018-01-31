GAA gate receipts up 13%, annual revenue up €5m and attendances increase by 24%

THE GAA RECORDED major increases in gate receipts and attendance figures in 2017 despite an All-Ireland final replay, which had taken place in four of the five previous years, not occurring.

Mayo defeated Kerry at the All-Ireland semi-final replay stage last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The GAA took in over €34 million in gate receipts last year – a 13% increase on 2016 – as part of an overall revenue figure of €65.6 million in 2017.

When income from the Croke Park stadium (which hosted Coldplay and U2 concerts last summer) is accounted for, the 2017 revenue figure is €106.5 million.

The breakdown of the GAA’s revenue last year was as follows:

Gate receipts – €34,391,635 – (52%)

Commercial revenue – €18,742,684 – (29%)

State funding – €4,442,948 – (7%)

Other income – €8,043,235 – (12%)

€14.8 million was distributed by the GAA to counties last year, a 23% increase on the 2016 figure of €13.4 million.

Attendances

There was a notable increase in crowds last year for matches in the All-Ireland series with football up by 22% and hurling up by 29%.

The jump in attendances figures is striking considering that 2016 had seen in football an All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Mayo and in hurling an All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kilkenny and Waterford.

A contributory factors towards the increase in football in 2017 was the run of the Mayo footballers through the All-Ireland series which included a quarter-final replay against Roscommon and a semi-final replay against Kerry.

In hurling the extended campaigns enjoyed by certain counties was significant. Wexford emerged to contest an All-Ireland quarter-final, Munster champions Cork helped to draw a major crowd to the All-Ireland semi-final of over 72,000 while All-Ireland finalists Waterford were involved in five games in the All-Ireland series.

Cork's Shane Kingston and Waterford's Philip Mahony in action last August. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Championship Attendances All-Ireland senior hurling

2017 – 348,905 (+29%) – 12 games

2016 – 269,745 – 12 games

All-Ireland senior football

2017 - 628,818 (+22%) – 33 games

2016 – 516,767 – 33 games

Gate Receipts Football championship

2017 – €16.4m (+9%)

2016 – €15m

Hurling championship

2017 – €10.7m (+26%)

2016 – €8.5m

Football league

2017 – €3.2m (+14%)

2016 – €2.8m

Hurling league

2017 – €2m (+5%)

2016 – €1.9m

Other Competitions