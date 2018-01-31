  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 31 January, 2018
GAA gate receipts up 13%, annual revenue up €5m and attendances increase by 24%

The GAA’s annual financial report was released today.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 12:27 PM
10 hours ago 3,789 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3825747

THE GAA RECORDED major increases in gate receipts and attendance figures in 2017 despite an All-Ireland final replay, which had taken place in four of the five previous years, not occurring.

Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien with Seamus O’Shea and Aidan O’Shea Mayo defeated Kerry at the All-Ireland semi-final replay stage last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The GAA took in over €34 million in gate receipts last year – a 13% increase on 2016 – as part of an overall revenue figure of €65.6 million in 2017.

When income from the Croke Park stadium (which hosted Coldplay and U2 concerts last summer) is accounted for, the 2017 revenue figure is €106.5 million.

The breakdown of the GAA’s revenue last year was as follows:

  • Gate receipts – €34,391,635 – (52%)
  • Commercial revenue – €18,742,684 – (29%)
  • State funding – €4,442,948 – (7%)
  • Other income – €8,043,235 – (12%)

€14.8 million was distributed by the GAA to counties last year, a 23% increase on the 2016 figure of €13.4 million.

Attendances

There was a notable increase in crowds last year for matches in the All-Ireland series with football up by 22% and hurling up by 29%.

The jump in attendances figures is striking considering that 2016 had seen in football an All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Mayo and in hurling an All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kilkenny and Waterford.

A contributory factors towards the increase in football in 2017 was the run of the Mayo footballers through the All-Ireland series which included a quarter-final replay against Roscommon and a semi-final replay against Kerry.

In hurling the extended campaigns enjoyed by certain counties was significant. Wexford emerged to contest an All-Ireland quarter-final, Munster champions Cork helped to draw a major crowd to the All-Ireland semi-final of over 72,000 while All-Ireland finalists Waterford were involved in five games in the All-Ireland series.

Shane Kingston and Philip Mahony Cork's Shane Kingston and Waterford's Philip Mahony in action last August. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Championship Attendances All-Ireland senior hurling

  • 2017 – 348,905 (+29%) – 12 games
  • 2016 – 269,745 – 12 games

All-Ireland senior football

  • 2017 - 628,818 (+22%) – 33 games
  • 2016 – 516,767 – 33 games

Gate Receipts Football championship

  • 2017 – €16.4m (+9%)
  • 2016 – €15m

Hurling championship

  • 2017 – €10.7m (+26%)
  • 2016 – €8.5m

Football league

  • 2017 – €3.2m (+14%)
  • 2016 – €2.8m

Hurling league

  • 2017 – €2m (+5%)
  • 2016 – €1.9m

Other Competitions

  • 2017 – €1.2m (-20%)
  • 2016 – €1.5m

