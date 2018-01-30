  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Kerry's Spillane nets injury-time penalty to hand 14-man UCC dramatic Sigerson win over Garda College

Sean O’Shea hit 0-5 as UCC advanced to face NUI Galway.

By John Fallon Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 5:01 PM
5 hours ago 8,519 Views 2 Comments
Killian Spillane hit 1-3 today for UCC.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCC 1-12
Garda College 2-7

John Fallon reports from Templemore

KILLIAN SPILLANE WAS the hero for UCC when he blasted home an injury-time penalty to snatch a dramatic victory in this Sigerson Cup clash today.

Garda College looked set for a famous win when Jonathan Ryan edged them in front as the game slipped into stoppage time at the JK Brackens club grounds in Templemore.

But UCC, who played over half the match with 14 men after corner-forward Gary Murphy picked up a second yellow card, did not give up and were rewarded when Carlow referee John Hickey awarded a penalty after Spillane was fouled.

The Templenoe clubman, son of Kerry legend Tom, kept his composure and blasted the ball into the top right corner.

It was tough luck on a Garda College side who recovered from a slow start to draw level after seven minutes when Ryan drilled home a goal.

Points from Tommy McDaniel, Peter Kelleher and Darren Gallagher pushed Garda College clear before UCC rallied and two efforts from Spillane and one from Kevin Crowley levelled again.

Tommy McDaniels Thomas McDaniels in action for Westmeath against Wexford in last year's Division 4 league final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The sides turned around deadlocked at 1-5 to 0-8 and after exchanging points, Garda College hit the front with a 46thÂ penalty from Tommy McDaniel.

But Kerryâ€™s Sean Oâ€™Shea continued his great week and the Kenmare man led the way as UCC clawed their way back, creating the opportunities which saw them level six minutes from as he found the range either side of points from Spillane and Stephen Sherlock.

Sean O'Se Kenmare's Sean O'Shea hit 0-5 for Kerry today. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Garda, who also finished with 14 men when Alan Gaughan was black-carded in the dying seconds with all six subs having been used, looked set for a quarter-final tie with NUIG when Ryan struck a superb score as the game slipped into stoppage time.

But in a final attack Spillane was fouled and then composed himself to slot home the winner with an expertly-taken penalty.

Scorers for UCC: Killian Spillane 1-3 (1-0 pen), Sean Oâ€™Shea 0-5 (0-2f), Gary Murphy, Jack Kennedy, Kevin Crowley, Stephen Sherlock 0-1 each.

Scorers for Garda College: Jonathan Ryan, Thomas McDaniel (1-0 pen) 1-2 each, Darren Gallagher, Peter Kelleher, Declan Meehan 0-1 each.

UCC

16. Micheal Martin (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

2. Fionnain Clifford (Waterville, Kerry)
3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue, Kerry)
30. Michael McSweeney (Newcestown, Cork)

6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet, Cork)
21. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers, Cork)
23. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig, Cork)

10. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)
17. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

4. Briain Ã“ Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry)
12. Sean Oâ€™Shea (Kenmare, Kerry)
7. Kevin Flahive (Douglas, Cork)

13. Gary Murphy (Castletownbere, Cork)
19. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig, Cork)
18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe, Kerry)

Subs

22. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrâ€™s, Cork) for Dorgan 50
26. Liam Oâ€™Donovan (Clonakilty, Cork) for Clifford 54

Garda College

1. Seamus Murphy (Templeglantine, Limerick)

2. Rory Oâ€™Connor (Galway)
3. Sean Gaul (St Anneâ€™s, Wexford)
4. Kieran Histon (Cobh, Cork)

5. Killian Daly (Mullingar Shamrocks, Westmeath)
6. Tom Featherstone (Oran, Roscommon)
7. Paul Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks, Galway)

8. Ciaran Russell (Ã‰ire Ã“g, Clare)
9. Darren Gallagher (Granard, Longford)

23. Eoin Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown Malbay, Clare)
11. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael, Cork)
12. Gary Rodgers (St Columbaâ€™s, Longford)

13. Jonathan Ryan (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway)
14. Declan Meehan (Cavan Gaels, Cavan)
15. Tommy McDaniel (Ballinagore, Westmeath)

Subs

10. Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) for Cleary (38)
26. Alan Gaughan (Athlone, Westmeath) for Russell (44)
22. Eoghan Duffy (Louth) for Kelleher (48)
19. Shane Ryan (Clare) for Meehan (52)
17. James Morris (Arva, Cavan) for Featherstone (55)
24. Gene Casey (Kiskeam, Cork) for McDaniel (60)

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)

Clare and Limerick forwards key as UL see off Cork IT to book Sigerson quarter-final spot

Man of the moment! David Clifford inspires IT Tralee to first Sigerson win in 11 years

