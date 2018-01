Clare and Limerick forwards key as UL see off Cork IT to book Sigerson quarter-final spot

UL 2-13

Cork IT 1-11

John Reddington reports from Limerick

CORK IT’S SIGERSON Cup season ended at the first hurdle yesterday when they fell to last year’s semi-finalists University of Limerick after a free-ridden clash at the UL Grounds.

Despite Matthew Bradley’s after a goalmouth scramble and the frees of Dan Ó Duinnín helping Cork IT into a five point lead, they were overtaken coming up to the break when their fancied hosts adapted to the heavy conditions.

As the UL midfield tightened up, the needless turnovers were reduced and they committed more players forward to support their attacking movements. Conor Finucane’s goal after Eoghan O’Connor’s initial run brought UL back into contention and they kept up the momentum to move themselves 1-6 to 1-5 ahead at half-time.

The outlook looked even better for them when Keelan Sexton was fouled inside the square minutes after the restart and James Naughton drilled the penalty low into the right corner of the net.

However, CIT refused to bend and drew the fouls to bring the margin back to the minimum by the three-quarter mark.

But their full-field pressure sapped their energy and UL found their second wind to run out comfortable if unsteady winners even though they lost skipper Gearóid Hegarty to a second yellow in injury time.

Gearoid Hegarty in action for UL in the Sigerson Cup semi-final against UCD. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for UL: James Naughton (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Conor Finnucane 1-2 each, Niall McDermott 0-5 (4f), Keelan Sexton 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty, Fionn McDonagh 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork IT: Dan Ó Duinnín 0-6 (0-5f), Matthew Bradley 1-1, Kieran Murphy 0-2, Stephen O’Sullivan, Kevin Browne 0-1 each.

UL

1. Barry Redmond (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo)

2. Shane Courtney (Glenflesk, Kerry)

3. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary)

4. Daire Quinn (Four Masters, Donegal)

5. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

6. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare, Clare)

7. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora, Clare)

8. Fintan Ó Cúnaigh (Galway)

9. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick)

10. James Naughton (St Senan’s, Limerick)

11. Denis Daly (St Mary’s, Kerry)

12. Eoghan O’Connor (St Mary’s Rathkeale, Limerick)

13. Niall McDermott (Ballinagh, Cavan)

14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare)

15. Conor Finucane (Lissycasey, Clare)

Subs

19. Joe Mason (Kilcommon, Mayo) for Boland (49)

25. Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara, Longford) for F Ó Cuanaigh (53)

24. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels, Clare) for D Daly (54)

27. Eoghan Lawless (Kildare) for C Finucane (56)

24. Fionn McDonagh (Mayo) for E O’Connor (59)

26. James Lyons (Mayo) for C O’Dea (64)

Cork IT

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam, Cork)

2. Daniel Meaney (St Michael’s, Cork)

3. Stephen Cahill (Mountcollins, Limerick)

4. Alan McCarthy (St Finbarr’s, Cork)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

6. Paul O’Sullivan (Valentia, Kerry)

7. Eoin Lavers (Dohenys, Cork)

8. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig, Cork)

9. Conor Kingston (Douglas, Cork)

17. Kevin Browne (Ballincollig, Cork)

11. Conor O’Shea (St Mary’s, Kerry)

12. Kieran Murphy (Kilcummin, Kerry)

13. Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue, Cork)

14. Dan Ó Duinnín (Cill na Martra, Cork)

15. Stephen O’Sullivan (Templenoe, Kerry)

Subs

18. Mark Collins (O’Donovan Rossa, Cork) for C O’Shea(49)

19. Conor Jordan (Austin Stacks, Kerry) for E Lavers (52)

23. Tomas Sheehy (Dingle, Kerry) for M Bradley (54)

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo)

