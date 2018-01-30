Clare and Limerick forwards key as UL see off Cork IT to book Sigerson quarter-final spot

UL 2-13

Cork IT 1-11

John Reddington reports from Limerick

CORK ITâ€™S SIGERSON Cup season ended at the first hurdle yesterday when they fell to last yearâ€™s semi-finalists University of Limerick after a free-ridden clash at the UL Grounds.

Despite Matthew Bradleyâ€™s after a goalmouth scramble and the frees of Dan Ã“ DuinnÃ­n helping Cork IT into a five point lead, they were overtaken coming up to the break when their fancied hosts adapted to the heavy conditions.

As the UL midfield tightened up, the needless turnovers were reduced and they committed more players forward to support their attacking movements. Conor Finucaneâ€™s goal after Eoghan Oâ€™Connorâ€™s initial run brought UL back into contention and they kept up the momentum to move themselves 1-6 to 1-5 ahead at half-time.

The outlook looked even better for them when Keelan Sexton was fouled inside the square minutes after the restart and James Naughton drilled the penalty low into the right corner of the net.

However, CIT refused to bendÂ and drew the fouls to bring the margin back to the minimum by theÂ three-quarter mark.

But their full-field pressure sapped their energyÂ and UL found their second wind to run out comfortable if unsteadyÂ winners even though they lost skipper GearÃ³id Hegarty to a secondÂ yellow in injury time.

Gearoid Hegarty in action for UL in the Sigerson Cup semi-final against UCD. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for UL: James Naughton (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Conor Finnucane 1-2 each, Niall McDermott 0-5 (4f), Keelan Sexton 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty, Fionn McDonagh 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork IT: Dan Ã“ DuinnÃ­n 0-6 (0-5f), Matthew Bradley 1-1, Kieran Murphy 0-2, Stephen Oâ€™Sullivan, Kevin Browne 0-1 each.

UL

1. Barry Redmond (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo)

2. Shane Courtney (Glenflesk, Kerry)

3. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary)

4. Daire Quinn (Four Masters, Donegal)

5. Stefan Okunbar (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

6. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare, Clare)

7. Cian Oâ€™Dea (Kilfenora, Clare)

8. Fintan Ã“ CÃºnaigh (Galway)

9. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrickâ€™s, Limerick)

10. James Naughton (St Senanâ€™s, Limerick)

11. Denis Daly (St Maryâ€™s, Kerry)

12. Eoghan Oâ€™Connor (St Maryâ€™s Rathkeale, Limerick)

13. Niall McDermott (Ballinagh, Cavan)

14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare)

15. Conor Finucane (Lissycasey, Clare)

Subs

19. Joe Mason (Kilcommon, Mayo) for Boland (49)

25. Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara, Longford) for F Ã“ Cuanaigh (53)

24. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels, Clare) for D Daly (54)

27. Eoghan Lawless (Kildare) for C Finucane (56)

24. Fionn McDonagh (Mayo) for E Oâ€™Connor (59)

26. James Lyons (Mayo) for C Oâ€™Dea (64)

Cork IT

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam, Cork)

2. Daniel Meaney (St Michaelâ€™s, Cork)

3. Stephen Cahill (Mountcollins, Limerick)

4. Alan McCarthy (St Finbarrâ€™s, Cork)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

6. Paul Oâ€™Sullivan (Valentia, Kerry)

7. Eoin Lavers (Dohenys, Cork)

8. Killian Oâ€™Hanlon (Kilshannig, Cork)

9. Conor Kingston (Douglas, Cork)

17. Kevin Browne (Ballincollig, Cork)

11. Conor Oâ€™Shea (St Maryâ€™s, Kerry)

12. Kieran Murphy (Kilcummin, Kerry)

13. Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue, Cork)

14. Dan Ã“ DuinnÃ­n (Cill na Martra, Cork)

15. Stephen Oâ€™Sullivan (Templenoe, Kerry)

Subs

18. Mark Collins (Oâ€™Donovan Rossa, Cork) for C Oâ€™Shea(49)

19. Conor Jordan (Austin Stacks, Kerry) for E Lavers (52)

23. Tomas Sheehy (Dingle, Kerry) for M Bradley (54)

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo)

