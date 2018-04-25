  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes

The English Football League investigated the connection after several Championship clubs complained about the newly-crowned champions.

By AFP Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,038 Views No Comments
The Wolves players celebrate winning promotion to the top flight.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE ENGLISH FOOTBALL League (EFL) has said it is satisfied that Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes has not breached regulations regarding intermediaries.

Last month, a number of clubs urged the league to investigate the influence at Molineux of the high-profile Portuguese agent, whose clients include Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mendes, who has no official title at the club, has a number of clients at Wolves including head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, midfielders Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, and winger Ivan Cavaleiro.

Those players have been pivotal in Chinese-owned Wolves winning the title this season and clinching promotion back to the Premier League, and the EFL’s investigation has concluded that the club has no case to answer.

Ronaldo World Premiere - London Mendes. Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Discussions between the EFL and management of Wolverhampton Wanderers have now concluded in regard to the matter of the relationship between the club, majority shareholder Fosun and intermediary Jorge Mendes,” said a statement issued by the EFL.

“Following the commitment made in March, as a result of some concerns raised by a number of Championship clubs, the EFL has met with Wolverhampton Wanderers to ensure compliance with the requirements of its regulations.

“At that meeting, a request for information was made by the EFL and, following a comprehensive review of the detail subsequently provided by the club, it has been determined that Mr Mendes holds no role at the club and, as such, should not be categorised as a ‘relevant person’ as defined by league regulations. On this basis there is no requirement for him to submit to the owners’ and directors’ test.”

– © AFP 2018

