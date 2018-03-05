Mourinho to provide punditry for Russia Today at this summer's World Cup

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Jose Mourinho will turn to punditry at the 2018 World Cup as he is set to work for Russia Today at the tournament.

Mourinho’s role with the Russian broadcaster was announced today and he will link up with former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, the Dane having started working as a pundit for RT late last year.

“I am very happy to join the team at RT. I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games,” Mourinho said of the partnership with RT.

RT stated Mourinho will ‘share his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament’. The World Cup starts on 14 June with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening game in a Group A clash.

Mourinho has won the Champions League twice with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010 while he has eight league titles to his credit as a manager with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

His Manchester United side are currently third in the Premier League and face Crystal Palace tonight where a victory would see them overtake to Liverpool to move into second.

They face Sevilla next week on 14 March in second leg of their Champions League last sixteen tie after playing out a scoreless draw in the first leg.

