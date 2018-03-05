  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho to provide punditry for Russia Today at this summer's World Cup

Peter Schmeichel will also be working for the Russian broadcaster.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 5 Mar 2018, 11:25 AM
3 hours ago 2,495 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3885617
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Image: Clive Brunskill
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Image: Clive Brunskill

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Jose Mourinho will turn to punditry at the 2018 World Cup as he is set to work for Russia Today at the tournament.

Mourinho’s role with the Russian broadcaster was announced today and he will link up with former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, the Dane having started working as a pundit for RT late last year.

“I am very happy to join the team at RT. I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games,” Mourinho said of the partnership with RT.

RT stated Mourinho will ‘share his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament’. The World Cup starts on 14 June with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening game in a Group A clash.

Mourinho has won the Champions League twice with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010 while he has eight league titles to his credit as a manager with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

His Manchester United side are currently third in the Premier League and face Crystal Palace tonight where a victory would see them overtake to Liverpool to move into second.

They face Sevilla next week on 14 March in second leg of their Champions League last sixteen tie after playing out a scoreless draw in the first leg.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation

Henry ready to step in at Arsenal but wants former boss Wenger to have ‘last word’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
Hazard: I wouldn't have got a touch against Man City if we played for three hours
Henry ready to step in at Arsenal but wants former boss Wenger to have 'last word'
ARSENAL
'Your goalkeeper canât concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
Arsenal's problems deepen as Brighton hand Gunners third consecutive league defeat
Wenger: Arsenal worse than last season but I can live with it
FOOTBALL
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
BOXING
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâs death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie