Kane on the double as Spurs power on while West Ham play out eventful stalemate at Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY TOWN AND West Ham will have to do it all again in the FA Cup third round after the League One side held their Premier League visitors to a scoreless draw.

In a game which was light on meaningful chances, Shrewsbury fared marginally better, forcing Joe Hart into a couple of smart saves, while West Ham managed just two shots on target in the 90 minutes.

Ireland U21 international Josh Cullen was taken to hospital following an incident which saw two of his teeth knocked out in a collision with Shrewsbury’s Abu Ogogo.

Ogogo’s boot caught Cullen in the face as the young Hammers midfielder won a header with 15 minutes to play, leaving him bloodied and needing treatment.

Cullen returned to action soon after and finished the game, though manager David Moyes confirmed afterwards that he was then taken to A&E in a bid to save the teeth.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane’s brace in 111 seconds snuffed out any hint of an upset at Wembley as Tottenham beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at Wembley.

Kane’s surprise inclusion paid dividends for Mauricio Pochettino — the England international had been widely expected to be left out but he captained the hosts from the start and scored a pair of quickfire second-half goals, which eased Spurs’ passage into the fourth round.

Wimbledon at Wembley conjures memories of the ‘Crazy Gang’ and their famous Cup win of 1988 and Jimmy Abdou struck the crossbar in a goalless first half to suggest the improbable may be on the cards once again.

Harry Kane in action earlier. Source: John Walton

But Kane’s double – scored in the space of 111 seconds – and Jan Vertonghen’s first Spurs goal since October 2013 saw off the League One side and helped Pochettino avoid the kind of headaches brought on by last season’s 4-3 epic in this competition against Wycombe Wanderers.

Pochettino took Spurs to the semi-finals of this competition last term and, with the Premier League seemingly beyond them, he may hope to go even better this time around.

