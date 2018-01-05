'He's slightly different to the other back rowers we have'

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS LIKE Robbie Henshaw, Devin Toner and Tadhg Furlong return for tomorrow’s clash with Ulster at the RDS [5.35pm, TG4/Sky Sports] to add to the excitement, but Leinster teams invariably provide further interest with the involvement of promising young players.

Jordan Larmour gets another opportunity to show his thrilling footwork from fullback and the inter-provincial Guinness Pro14 clash will see academy back row Josh Murphy attempting to make an impression too.

Murphy started against the Dragons back in November. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

22-year-old Murphy has already made two senior appearances for Leo Cullen’s side, starting a big win over the Dragons in November, but will get a first taste of inter-pro action at this level tomorrow.

Murphy impressed for the Ireland U20s over the course of two seasons at that age grade in 2014 and 2015, with his lineout skills and athleticism standing out, but has had to bide his time in senior rugby.

Given Leinster’s array of back row talent, the opportunities have been understandably limited for the former St. Micheal’s student, who can also play in the second row.

A fractured jaw at the start of this season didn’t help Murphy but Leinster head coach Cullen is a fan of the UCD man’s abilities.

“He’s very abrasive and gets through a mountain of work,” said Cullen at the RDS this afternoon, having named his team to face Ulster.

“He really impressed during pre-season and was very unlucky – he broke his jaw just at the very end of the game against Gloucester but I thought in those pre-season games he was really good.

“He was really good all during that period. I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes out there. He’s slightly different to the other back rowers that we have but he gets through a mountain of work. That’s what coaches like.”

Murphy will have the experience and dynamism of Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan alongside him in Leinster’s back row as they go up against Ulster’s powerful Jean Deysel, Ireland international Sean Reidy and the promising Matt Rea.

The thrilling Jordan Larmour is back at 15. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Further out the pitch, Larmour is back in Leinster’s 15 shirt with plenty of expectation building around him following his stunning solo try against Munster on St. Stephen’s Day.

With many supporters and pundits asking whether Larmour is ready to be capped by Ireland, there are potential distractions for the 20-year-old but Cullen says the mature Larmour doesn’t need any help blocking out the hype

“Jordan is pretty good, he gets on with things,” said Cullen. “He’s very easy to deal with and he just comes in every day a ball of energy and does his thing.

“We try not to interfere with him too much to tell you the truth.”

22-year-old Ross Byrne is tasked with guiding Leinster around the pitch from out-half in what will be his 16th appearance of the season.

Byrne is another player around whom there has been some discussion about potential international involvement, though he may need to show greater intent in carrying the ball flat to the defensive line before passing in order to convince Joe Schmidt.

Cullen is confident that Byrne can continue his upward curve and alludes to the likes of Johnny Sexton – the master of taking the ball to the line – as the perfect influences.

“If you think back 12, 15 months – if Ross continues that progress he’s going to be a very good player in another 12 or 15 months,” said Cullen.

Ross Byrne continues to learn for Leinster. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“He’s been fantastic for us. He’s very smart, understands the game well, and he’s got some good mentors in around him. So he’s progressing really well.”

Outside Byrne, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are reunited as a centre pairing, with Ringrose hoping to continue his return to peak form ahead of the Six Nations, particularly after Bundee Aki made his Test debut for Ireland in November.

Another man who can underline his improving form to Schmidt is loosehead prop Jack McGrath, who captains the province at the RDS for the first time.

Cian Healy has usurped McGrath as Leinster and Ireland’s first-choice in the number one shirt this season, but McGrath is determined to prove his point having admitted he started the season a little undercooked.

“It’s difficult because Jack played a lot of games when he’s been away on tour with the Lions, not necessarily a lot of minutes, but he’s come back in and you’re trying to go again,” said Cullen. “It’s competitive.

“Cian wasn’t away on tour with the Lions so he started the season a little bit earlier and probably got the edge on him there at that stage. That had a knock-on effect for November. But Jack’s knuckled down and he’s working as hard as he was before.”

