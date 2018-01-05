Jack McGrath to lead Leinster as Rory Best returns for Ulster

Updated at 12.50

JACK MCGRATH WILL lead Leinster at home for the first time, while Rory Best returns to captain Ulster in the sides’ clash in the Guinness PRO14 at the RDS tomorrow.

Academy player Josh Murphy makes just his second start for Leinster in a side that is otherwise filled with familiar faces.

In addition to Best’s return from an ankle skin infection that has kept him out of action since the clash with the Dragons at the start of December, Academy scrumhalf Johnny Stewart earns his first start for Ulster against the same team that he made his debut against off the bench earlier this season.

The match kicks off at 5.35pm, with Sky Sports, TG4, BBC NI and RTÉ Radio all broadcasting it live.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Barry Daly

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath (Capt).

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Max Deegan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Johnny Sexton

23. Noel Reid

Ulster:

15. Charles Piutau

14. Andrew Trimble

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Christian Lealiifano

9. Johnny Stewart

1. Callum Black

2. Rory Best (Capt).

3. Rodney Ah You

4. Pete Browne

5. Iain Henderson

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Kyle McCall

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Nick Timoney

21. John Cooney

21. Johnny McPhillips

22. Tommy Bowe

