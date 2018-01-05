  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 5 January, 2018
Jack McGrath to lead Leinster as Rory Best returns for Ulster

Meanwhile, Academy player Josh Murphy makes just his second start for the hosts.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 5 Jan 2018, 12:42 PM
6 hours ago 6,200 Views 42 Comments
Jack McGrath will captain Leinster against Ulster tomorrow.
Updated at 12.50

JACK MCGRATH WILL lead Leinster at home for the first time, while Rory Best returns to captain Ulster in the sides’ clash in the Guinness PRO14 at the RDS tomorrow.

Academy player Josh Murphy makes just his second start for Leinster in a side that is otherwise filled with familiar faces.

In addition to Best’s return from an ankle skin infection that has kept him out of action since the clash with the Dragons at the start of December, Academy scrumhalf Johnny Stewart earns his first start for Ulster against the same team that he made his debut against off the bench earlier this season.

The match kicks off at 5.35pm, with Sky Sports, TG4, BBC NI and RTÉ Radio all broadcasting it live.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Barry Daly
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath (Capt).
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Max Deegan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Johnny Sexton
23. Noel Reid

Ulster:

15. Charles Piutau
14. Andrew Trimble
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Christian Lealiifano
9. Johnny Stewart

1. Callum Black
2. Rory Best (Capt).
3. Rodney Ah You
4. Pete Browne
5. Iain Henderson
6. Matty Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Kyle McCall
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Nick Timoney
21. John Cooney
21. Johnny McPhillips
22. Tommy Bowe

