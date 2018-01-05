  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am very lazy' - Mourinho dismisses media reports that he's not committed to Man United

There have been suggestions that the Portuguese coach’s decision to live in a hotel shows he has no plans to remain at the club long-term.

By AFP Friday 5 Jan 2018, 8:21 AM
10 hours ago 5,876 Views 31 Comments
http://the42.ie/3782367
United boss Mourinho.
Image: EMPICS Sport
United boss Mourinho.
United boss Mourinho.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JOSE MOURINHO HAS laughed off the suggestion that his decision to live in a city centre hotel shows a lack of commitment to his role as manager of Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach was forced to confirm his continued desire to remain in charge at Old Trafford following reports that senior club officials are concerned he may be preparing to leave at the end of the season.

Mourinho’s choice to live in an apartment in the city centre Lowry Hotel, rather than buy a permanent residence in the area, is also seen by critics at proof that the former Chelsea manager lacks a long-term wish to stay in the northwest.

But Mourinho told reporters on Thursday: “If the fans want me to be comfortable, that’s the way I feel comfortable, I am very lazy. I like to arrive in the hotel and I don’t want anyone to worry because I’m not living in a two-square-metres room.

“I’m in an apartment where I have all the comfort and support, like living in a house. If they are worried about me being comfortable and happy and supported, I really am.

If they want me to be in a house that I don’t like, lonely, away from my assistants, then I would be a sad guy — and sad guys don’t work well.”

The 54-year-old was clearly offended by reports that his recent apparent unhappiness at his club’s lack of financial power, when compared with runaway league leaders Manchester City, proved his lack of enthusiasm for the United job.

And speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup third round tie against Derby on Friday, he stressed that he is as committed to the Premier League giants as he has been to any of his previous posts.

“I was always thinking that my job is the job, so I dedicate myself to every club,” said Mourinho, whose club are second in the Premier League but trail City by 15 points.

“I arrive, I wear the shirt and in that moment it becomes my club. I manage to dedicate myself so strongly to every one of my clubs. I become emotionally connected.

“Everyone knows in Italy, I am Inter, Inter, Inter. In Spain, I am Real Madrid, Real Madrid, Real Madrid.”

The United boss said England’s top division used to have two or three big powers battling for supremacy but now even clubs not fighting for the top four were spending huge sums.

Mourinho had earlier insisted that he expects to remain at United beyond the three-year contract he initially signed when replacing Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2016.

However, despite his repeated claims that he is fully committed to his Old Trafford role, Mourinho did confess that he will always be primarily linked with his first, and only other, English employers, Chelsea.

The difference now between Chelsea and Man United is that I really belong to Chelsea history,” he said.

“I won three Premier Leagues, cups, I won lots of things, their first Premier League in 2004. I have a history there and here my history is (as) someone who works hard every day.

“We (United) won the only competition the club had never won but everyone knows the Europa League is not the El Dorado of football. But I’ve come here in a moment where it’s more difficult to make history.”

“So probably that history makes people connect me there more. But my past is Chelsea and my present is Manchester United and, hopefully, my future is Manchester United too,” he added.

- © AFP 2018 

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley

Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger hit with three-game ban and Â£40k fine after confronting officials
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
'Pure speculation' - Brighton manager Hughton denies bid for Celtic's Dembele
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Bale scores in first start since September as Madrid kick off 2018 with a win
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season
Juve reach agreement for Liverpool midfielder and all today's transfer gossip
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
CHELSEA
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes Â£15 million switch to Chelsea
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Chelsea set to beat Spurs and sign Everton midfielder Barkley for £15m
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie