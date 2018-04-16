  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 16 April, 2018
Another prestigious award for Joy Neville as she's named Sports Person of the Year

The trailblazing referee was honoured at the People of the Year awards last night.

By Emma Duffy Monday 16 Apr 2018, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,761 Views 7 Comments
Joy Neville (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Joy Neville (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TRAILBLAZING RUGBY REFEREE Joy Neville added another prestigious accolade to her cabinet last night as she was named Rehab Sports Person of the Year.

The former Ireland international and 2013 Grand Slam winner was honoured at the 43rd People of the Year awards in the Mansion House in Dublin, and was presented with her award by legendary jockey AP McCoy.

Neville has been breaking boundaries and smashing firsts aplenty over the past few months and years, and rounded off a glittering 2017 with the title of World Rugby Referee of the Year.

In her playing career, the Limerick native won 70 caps in the back row for Ireland and captained her country. She also lined out for Shannon, UL Bohemians and Munster.

The 34-year-old said a few words as she accepted the accolade, thanking all who helped her to where she is today and noting that all young sportswomen should be able to dream and achieve.

“My family, particularly my wife Simona, have shown unconditional support throughout my entire career,” she said. “Without them, I don’t think I would be accepting this award.

“I want to dedicate this award to all the young sportswomen in Ireland, and beyond, so that they too can dream and achieve.

“I’m receiving this award on behalf of my family because I’m just so lucky to have them supporting me, particularly my father at home who hasn’t been able to be here today. This is for you dad and everyone else down there at the table.”

She also shared a laugh or two with former teammate and friend Fiona Coghlan, who said of Neville:

“Joy, as a player, was probably the most instinctive, natural player I’ve ever player with. She just seemed to be in the right place at the right time, her skill-set was unbelievable.

“The fact that Joy has gone on to become a referee is, I think, brilliant but also hilarious. She would have been one of the last people that I would expect to be a referee. She broke every law when she was playing the game!”

Joy Neville, Fiona Coghlan and Lynne Cantwell lift the cup Neville (left) and Coghlan (centre) celebrate the win in 2013. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Neville’s fellow IRFU professional referee George Clancy acknowledged her feats, saying: “Joy has quickly gained the respect of everyone in the elite referees and in the game.

“That’s not only due to her performances on the field, but also her attitude in training with us. She’s very professional and very dedicated.”

And Andrew Brace echoed his words: “Joy is very, very much in control.

“She’s calm and she’s firm at the same time in terms of the delivery of her decisions. Very accurate, she knows the game inside out.

“Being World Rugby Referee of the Year is just another accolade that she’s achieved in her career, in such a short space of time. To achieve that alongside some of the best referees in the world, like Nigel Owens and Jerome Garces, is amazing.”

Munster flex their muscles in Bloem’, Italians do the job in Dublin and all your Pro14 highlights

‘A disaster scenario’ – Monaco to reimburse travelling fans after PSG thrashing last night

Emma Duffy
