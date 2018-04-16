Munster flex their muscles in Bloem', Italians do the job in Dublin and all your Pro14 highlights

FOR ALL BAR four teams, this past weekend marked the penultimate round of Pro14 fixtures.

The semi-final line-up isn’t quite settled yet, though Cheetahs and Edinburgh will need just a point from their final games to shut the door to separate those hopeful of reaching the playoffs and the six teams who have led the charge.

There were varying fortunes for Ireland’s provinces with Kieran Keane’s first season in Connacht drawing to a disappointing end, Ulster added an 11th win of the campaign with very little fireworks, Leinster warmed up for the Champions Cup semi-final with a sharp wake-up call that created a historic moment for Italian rugby and Munster showed their European credentials by inflicting just a second home defeat on the altitude-assisted Cheetahs.

If you didn’t sit through it all, here’s the gist of what you missed.

Cheetahs 17 Munster 19

A cracking game in South Africa as Munster came from behind to triumph over Cheetahs



Catch all the highlights from Friday night right here

Glasgow 35 Connacht 22

Ulster 8 Ospreys 0

Leinster 15 Benetton 17

Edinburgh 52 Scarlets 14

Zebre 34 Dragons 32

Southern Kings 12 Cardiff Blues 45

Remaining fixtures

April 21

Ulster v Glasgow Warriors

Zebre v Ospreys

April 28