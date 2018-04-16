Munster flex their muscles in Bloem', Italians do the job in Dublin and all your Pro14 highlights

FOR ALL BAR four teams, this past weekend marked the penultimate round of Pro14 fixtures.
The semi-final line-up isn’t quite settled yet, though Cheetahs and Edinburgh will need just a point from their final games to shut the door to separate those hopeful of reaching the playoffs and the six teams who have led the charge.
There were varying fortunes for Ireland’s provinces with Kieran Keane’s first season in Connacht drawing to a disappointing end, Ulster added an 11th win of the campaign with very little fireworks, Leinster warmed up for the Champions Cup semi-final with a sharp wake-up call that created a historic moment for Italian rugby and Munster showed their European credentials by inflicting just a second home defeat on the altitude-assisted Cheetahs.
If you didn’t sit through it all, here’s the gist of what you missed.
Cheetahs 17 Munster 19
Cheetahs 17 Munster 19
🎥 Catch all the highlights from Friday night right here 👇#GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/NPpVTQtiWP
Glasgow 35 Connacht 22Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ulster 8 Ospreys 0Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Leinster 15 Benetton 17Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Edinburgh 52 Scarlets 14Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Zebre 34 Dragons 32Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Southern Kings 12 Cardiff Blues 45Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Remaining fixtures
April 21
- Ulster v Glasgow Warriors
- Zebre v Ospreys
April 28
- Southern Kings v Cheetahs
- Connacht v Leinster
- Dragons v Scarlets
- Cardiff Blues v Ospreys
- Munster v Ulster
- Benetton v Zebre
- Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors
