Monday 16 April, 2018
Munster flex their muscles in Bloem', Italians do the job in Dublin and all your Pro14 highlights

Meanwhile, Jacob Stockdale added to his extensive collection of intercepts and Connacht struggled to keep pace with Glasgow.

By Sean Farrell Monday 16 Apr 2018, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 2,173 Views 2 Comments
FOR ALL BAR four teams, this past weekend marked the penultimate round of Pro14 fixtures.

The semi-final line-up isn’t quite settled yet, though Cheetahs and Edinburgh will need just a point from their final games to shut the door to separate those hopeful of reaching the playoffs and the six teams who have led the charge.

There were varying fortunes for Ireland’s provinces with Kieran Keane’s first season in Connacht drawing to a disappointing end, Ulster added an 11th win of the campaign with very little fireworks, Leinster warmed up for the Champions Cup semi-final with a sharp wake-up call that created a historic moment for Italian rugby and Munster showed their European credentials by inflicting just a second home defeat on the altitude-assisted Cheetahs.

If you didn’t sit through it all, here’s the gist of what you missed.

Cheetahs 17 Munster 19

Glasgow 35 Connacht 22

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ulster 8 Ospreys 0

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Leinster 15 Benetton 17

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Edinburgh 52 Scarlets 14

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Zebre 34 Dragons 32

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Southern Kings 12 Cardiff Blues 45

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Remaining fixtures

April 21

  • Ulster v Glasgow Warriors
  • Zebre v Ospreys

April 28

  • Southern Kings v Cheetahs
  • Connacht v Leinster
  • Dragons v Scarlets
  • Cardiff Blues v Ospreys
  • Munster v Ulster
  • Benetton v Zebre
  • Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

‘We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it’s a huge week for us’

International Rugby Players call on World Rugby to take control after Rugby Europe mess

