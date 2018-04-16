  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

International Rugby Players call on World Rugby to take control after Rugby Europe mess

Ineligibility issues came to light after a recent Belgium v Spain fixture.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
56 minutes ago 2,271 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3959589
Image: Olivier Matthys
Image: Olivier Matthys

INTERNATIONAL RUGBY PLAYERS have called on World Rugby to take more control over global tournaments in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Rugby Europe Championship.

Last month, World Rugby announced it would carry out a full review into the Rugby Europe Championship match between Belgium and Spain after ineligibility issues came to light.

The official players representative body also requested greater transparency around the Rugby World Cup qualification process along with more accountability from Regional Associations.

“We support World Rugby’s efforts to eradicate any perceived manipulation of fair play,” said CEO of International Rugby Players, Omar Hassanein, in a statement.

“But this investigation highlights the need to closely monitor the activity of regional associations, particularly around Rugby World Cup qualification matches.

“Players, especially at Tier Two level, sacrifice a lot to follow their Rugby World Cup dream and, if integrity is undermined, it will erode the trust which exists between players, administrators and fans of our sport.

“The players deserve better than this.”

The International Rugby Players also welcomed World Rugby’s decision to form an independent disputes committee to examine issues around the Rugby Europe competition.

“We have seen how damaging it can be to the reputation of other sports when questions about integrity have been raised and are not dealt with properly,” added Hassanein.

“Competitions at all levels of the professional game need to be administered with the same high standards to preserve the integrity and values of our sport.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Two hugely contrasting semi-finals set up repeat of 2017 Women’s AIL decider

Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
Dzeko misses late chance as 10-man Lazio earn derby draw with Roma
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Arsenal's away form hits 93-year low with Newcastle United defeat
Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues
REAL MADRID
Isco leads Real Madrid to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale
Isco leads Real Madrid to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale
Juve bounce back from Champions League exit as Costa helps open six-point gap
'His behaviour has been out of order' - Lineker criticises Buffon's comments after red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie