'They've been legends' - Doris shares trophy lift with Lowe and McGrath

LEINSTER BATHED IN every minute of the celebrations at Croker.

And when they finally got to lift the trophy, a fine hulking spaceship of a thing, it was done with a collective effort. That summed up their night.

Leo Cullen’s side produced their most impressive performance of the campaign in the URC final, hammering the Bulls 36-7. Their big-name players delivered big-game individual displays, but this was a cohesive, connected team performance.

Leo Cullen’s team were determined to send their departing players off on a high, and they did exactly that.

Captain Caelan Doris’s injury limited him to only six minutes of involvement on the pitch, with Jack Conan stepping up in impactful fashion as his replacement.

Doris missed last year’s dominant final win over the Bulls, with Conan lifting the trophy in his absence.

This time around, Doris got his hands on the silverware, but he shared the moment with two Leinster men who had just played their final game for the province.

“They’ve been legends of Leinster,” said Doris of James Lowe and Luke McGrath.

“Lowey hitting 71 tries, the most tries ever for Leinster, he’s made an unbelievable impact.

“You see what he delivers on the pitch, the energy he brings, but it’s across the building. It’s day in, day out, always looking for a little bit of craic, always including the younger lads.

“His wife asked a few of us for a video earlier on today, and I was reflecting on some of my memories with him. He brought a few of us academy boys in his first year out for a burger; he had some sponsorship with a burger joint and he’s a very generous fella.

“He loves the slag as well, but he’s been an integral part of the last eight years. He’ll be sorely missed.

“Lukey is Leinster through and through as well, one of the most capped players, an incredible leader.

James Lowe played his last game for Leinster. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Leo mentioned during the week that he’s quite a selfless leader. He puts the team ahead of himself consistently and has done for his 200 and whatever caps, plenty of them.

“So yeah, two big figures, but I think we have eight lads moving on and a lot of great men who’ve impacted Leinster in positive ways over the years.”

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The Leinster captain had to watch most of it from the sidelines, but he enjoyed the URC final from his unexpected vantage point.

“Unbelievably proud,” said Doris of his feelings.

“Obviously very disappointed going off. I was battling the knee a little bit, that was fine in the end, but my foot the better of me. It was class watching on. Not how I would have hoped the game went for me personally, but I absolutely loved sitting on the side watching the lads front up physically. It was class to watch, similar to last year in some ways.

“Delighted for the group, the lads leaving, but also for the coach himself. The effort that they’ve put in, Leo in particular, is Leinster through and through. He wants the best for the group and has desired this more than anyone. Not for himself, but for the group and the collective.

“I’m glad we were able to get it done.”

Doris said he’s unsure if the foot injury that forced him off will keep him out of Ireland’s trip to Australia and New Zealand for the start of the Nations Championship.

“We’ll see, I’m not sure,” said Doris.

“We’ll see how it unfolds over the next 24 hours.”

Sitting alongside Doris after Leinster’s win, head coach Cullen cut a contented figure.

He has faced plenty of criticism in recent times in the wake of the Champions Cup final loss against Bordeaux, but he was proud of his team in this URC decider.

Leinster celebrate at Croke Park. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I thought there were so many good things in the performance today,” said Cullen.

“That’s really pleasing. There’s the lads that are on the field there today, but there’s guys that have prepared them well all year. You use a lot of players during the course of the season.

“The staff, everybody’s worked their arses off, which is good. There’s so much good out there.

“The group have been incredibly tight together. It’s been a really enjoyable year. It’s amazing to be here.

“I thought there was an amazing atmosphere out there. It was just a great day for the province, which is what we want. We want to try and perform, particularly in front of home fans that are very, very passionate about the team.

“I thought that was an exceptional day out there today. It was a great way to finish the season.”