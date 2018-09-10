Justin Rose the new world number one despite play-off defeat to Bradley

A ‘DELIGHTED’ JUSTIN Rose assured the world number one ranking for the first time in his career on Monday with a solo runner-up finish at the PGA BMW Championship.

The 38-year-old Englishman fired a three-under par 67 in the final round at Aronimink Golf Club to match American Keegan Bradley atop the leaderboard at 20-under 260 for 72 holes.

Fourth-ranked Rose, who lipped out a 15-foot par putt on the 18th, needed a victory or a solo second-place finish behind anyone but American Justin Thomas to claim the number one ranking.

But Rose settled for second-best on the day by making a bogey to Bradley’s par on the first play-off hole, the par-4 18th.

Rose was still excited at his ranking feat despite the defeat.

“Delighted to be world number one. It’s boyhood dreams,” Rose said. “That’s an amazing achievement. It’s something I’m extraordinarily proud of.”

