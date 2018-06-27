Juventus complete â‚¬40 million deal for Portugal international Cancelo

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juventus complete €40 million deal for Portugal international Cancelo

The Serie A champions have filled the void left by Stephan Lichtsteiner’s departure.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 6:43 PM
35 minutes ago 1,292 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4095799
Image: Juventus FC
Image: Juventus FC

JOAO CANCELO HAS completed his move from Valencia to Serie A champions Juventus, the La Liga club have confirmed.

The Portugal international, who can operate on the right of defence or midfield, underwent a medical on Wednesday after flying into Turin the previous day to complete the formalities of his transfer.

Cancelo returns to Italy after spending the 2017-18 season on loan at Inter, making 26 league appearances as the Nerazzurri secured a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.

However, while the deal with Inter had an option to buy, the 24-year-old defender has ended up at Juve, who have bolstered their options on the right following Stephan Lichtsteinerâ€™s departure to Arsenal.

Valencia signed Cancelo from Benfica in August 2014, initially on a season-long loan before making the switch permanently the following year.

He has scored three goals in seven appearances for Portugal, though he did not make the final cut for their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

