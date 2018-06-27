This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mexico well beaten by Sweden but both progress to knockouts at Germany's expense

Strikes from Ludwig Augustinsson, Andreas Granqvist and an Edson Alvarez own goal helped the Europeans to a 3-0 win in Ekaterinburg.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 5:22 PM
31 minutes ago 1,441 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4095573
The jubilant Swedish players.
Image: Ryan Pierse
The jubilant Swedish players.
The jubilant Swedish players.
Image: Ryan Pierse

SWEDEN SECURED A place in the last 16 of the World Cup by thumping Mexico 3-0 in a pulsating encounter in Ekaterinburg, while defending champions Germany were eliminated.

Janne Andersson’s side reaped the rewards of a relentless attacking display to secure top spot in Group F, with Mexico following them through as runners-up after Germany’s shock 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

There were no lingering effects of the embittering late 2-1 loss suffered to Germany last time out as Sweden went for the jugular from the off, though they were denied a penalty for a blatant handball by Javier Hernandez despite referee Nestor Pitana reviewing video footage.

The impressive Guillermo Ochoa kept Emil Forsberg and Marcus Berg out in the opening period, but Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a deserved opener through the Mexico goalkeeper in the 50th minute.

Andreas Granqvist rifled home 12 minutes after Pitana pointed to the spot for Hector Moreno’s challenge on Berg, the Mexico defender’s booking ruling him out of the last 16.

Edson Alvarez inadvertently sent the ball into his own net as Sweden moved out of sight, but the silver lining for Mexico was that they advanced because of Germany’s failure against South Korea — leaving the world champions bottom of the group.

Jesus Gallardo was shown the quickest yellow card in World Cup history for a late challenge on Ola Toivonen after just 15 seconds, but the Mexico left-back cleared the resultant free-kick after Berg’s knockdown fell just out of Granqvist’s reach.

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH44-MEX-SWE Mexico striker Javier Hernandez. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Sweden continued to pile on early pressure and, in the fifth minute, Ochoa reacted well to ensure Forsberg did not fire home a free-kick the goalkeeper conceded for handling outside the area – Granqvist complaining no card was issued.

Berg could not contort his body sufficiently to steer a header from Granqvist home, before Forsberg blazed two chances over in the space of three minutes. Hernandez was fortunate not to concede a 29th-minute penalty for handball, referee Pitana signalling for play to continue with a corner after a trip to the monitor on the sidelines.

Sebastian Larsson had to be dragged away from berating the officials for the ensuing set-piece, from which Sweden went close when Berg had a stabbed attempt from Mikael Lustig’s hooked ball tipped over by a leaping Ochoa.

Carlos Vela shot high and wide in a rare foray forward by Mexico, having sent his first attempt earlier in the match narrowly off target, while Berg drilled into the side-netting at the end of a stoppage-time counter-attack.

Sweden got the breakthrough their efforts deserved in the 50th minutes, Augustinsson volleying past Ochoa when Viktor Claesson’s mishit sat up perfectly for him.

 

After granting Mexico a reprieve in the first half, Pitana pointed to the spot when Moreno slid in on Berg and Granqvist drilled into the top-left corner.

Sweden moved out of sight in the 74th minute when substitute Isaac Thelin flicked on a long throw-in and a muddled Alvarez sent the ball into his own net with his arm.

Vela could not steer a drive from Hernandez home from inside the six-yard box in the 82nd minute, but their journey continues in Russia, despite a performance that was the antithesis of their opening 1-0 victory over Germany.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

World champions Germany crash out at group stages following Korean humiliation

Sweden’s Sports Minister wears football jersey to parliament after World Cup player suffers racial attacks

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
11 tweets that show how conflicted we are as a nation about Eamon Dunphy
11 tweets that show how conflicted we are as a nation about Eamon Dunphy
Sweden's Sports Minister wears football jersey to parliament after World Cup player suffers racial attacks
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
LIONEL MESSI
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie