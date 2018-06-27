This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sweden's Sports Minister wears football jersey to parliament after World Cup player suffers racial attacks

Annika Strandhall wore a Jimmy Durmaz football jersey in parliament to show her support for the winger.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 3:22 PM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

SWEDEN’S SPORTS MINISTER Annika Strandhall wore a Jimmy Durmaz football jersey in parliament in support of Sweden’s World Cup player who faced a wave of racial attacks after a defeat against Germany at the weekend.

In a show of solidarity, Strandhall posted on Instagram and Facebook a photo of herself wearing a blue and yellow jersey bearing Durmaz’s name and number 21, and wrote the hashtag #viarsverige (“we are Sweden”).

Durmaz was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who emigrated from Turkey.

Teammates came quickly to the 29-year-old winger’s defence after his Instagram account saw a storm of racial abuse and threats after his foul led to Toni Kroos’s late free-kick that handed Germany a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Swedish media also published a photo of Strandhall wearing the jersey as she took part in a parliamentary session.

On Sunday, she came out in defence of Durmaz, who plays for Toulouse, on her Instagram account.

“Getting angry and upset is fully understandable. But allowing this to turn into racial and hateful insults towards one single player is unjustifiable,” Strandhall wrote.

Sweden are currently in action against Mexico in Yekaterinburg with the chance to progress to the knockout rounds.

© – AFP, 2018

Sweden's Sports Minister wears football jersey to parliament after World Cup player suffers racial attacks
