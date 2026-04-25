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Arsenal beat Newcastle to reclaim Premier League top spot
Premier League result:
Arsenal 1
Newcastle 0
ARSENAL BEAT NEWCASTLE 1-0 in the Premier League today.
The result means the Gunners reclaim top spot in the table.
More to follow
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EPL Job Done Premier League Soccer Arsenal Newcastle United