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Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Job Done

Arsenal beat Newcastle to reclaim Premier League top spot

Fellow title contenders Man City have a game in hand on their rivals.
7.28pm, 25 Apr 2026
12

Premier League result:

Arsenal 1

Newcastle 0

ARSENAL BEAT NEWCASTLE 1-0 in the Premier League today.

The result means the Gunners reclaim top spot in the table.

More to follow

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