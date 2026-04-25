John Hodnett stars as Munster earn comprehensive victory over Ulster

United Rugby Championship:

Munster 41

Ulster 14

JOHN HODNETT LED the scoring with four tries as Munster pulled away from a brave Ulster in the second half, ending up with seven touchdowns in this playoff boosting result.

Second-half sub Alex Kendellen also got in on the action, bagging a hat-trick for Munster after the hosts had only led 12-7 at the midway point against a much-diluted Ulster selection, though it could come at a cost for the hosts as they shipped several injuries.

There was a blow for Munster before kick-off as Jack Crowley pulled out of the side after shipping a knock in the warm-up, JJ Hanrahan coming in to wear the number 10 jersey.

Ulster made light of their inexperience in the initial exchanges, with debutant James McKillop coming close to scoring shortly after kick-off.

Ulster needed a powerful start to shock their hosts and did so when new cap Aitzol Arenzana-King dived in at the corner despite Andrew Smith’s tackle.

Jake Flannery then delivered the seven from an excellent conversion of the 12th-minute touchdown.

Stunned into hurried reaction, Munster got a break when flanker Tom Brigg was yellow-carded for an apparent deliberate knock-on, allowing Munster finally to put something together, and after going for the corner, they launched a maul, and Hodnett burst over the line.

Hanrahan missed from the tee, but Munster had got going while Ulster were now down to 14.

Six minutes later, Hodnett had his and Munster’s second try as the flanker was driven over the line in a thicket of red jerseys.

This time, Hanrahan kicked the conversion, and Munster now led 12-7. Ulster held out until Brigg’s return, and there were no further scores in the first half.

Ulster's Michael Lowry dejected after the match. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The new half began with Munster needing something, and Kendellen surged through to dot down. Hanrahan missed the conversion, but Munster now had a 10-point lead.

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That was stretched further when Kendellen used his strength to wriggle through for his second and Munster’s bonus point, converted by Hanrahan.

Hodnett, now on the wing, responded with his third as Munster surged down the narrow side.

Ulster did at least respond, John Andrew getting over off a driving maul for Ulster’s first points since the 12th minute. Flannery also converted.

But it was all Munster after that, Hodnett claiming his fourth off a Dan Kelly assist, which, once more, went unconverted.

Moments later, Kendellen was awarded his hat-trick by the TMO after a foot race with James Humphreys. Hanrahan converted this one, and Munster were over the 40-mark.

Ben O’Donovan had a late try scrubbed out over an obstruction, though it looked a harsh call.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, A Smith; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron, O Jager; J Kleyn, T Beirne (capt); T Ahern, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: L Barron for D Barron mins, M Milne for Loughman 56mins, M Ala’alatoa for Jager 45mins, E Edogbo for Kleyn 4-15mins and 17mins, B Gleeson for mins, B O’Donovan for Casey 70mins, D Kelly for Nash 30 mins, A Kendellen for Farrell 43mins.

Ulster: M Lowry (capt); A Arenzana-King, E McIlroy, B Carson, B Moxham; J Flannery, C McKee; E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, B O’Connor; H Sheridan, C Irvine; J McKillop, T Brigg, L McLoughlin.

Replacements: J Andrew for McCormick56 mins, C Reid for O’Sullivan 30mins, T McAllister for O’Connor 39mins, J Hopes for McKillop 52mins, M Rea for Brigg 56mins, D Shanahan for McKee 53mins, J Humphreys for Lowry 60mins, J Scott for Carson 15mins.

Yellow card: T Brigg 22mins

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).