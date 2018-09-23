This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Karius denies fleeing Liverpool after horror Champions League final

The 25-year-old German made two costly mistakes in the second-half of a defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last May.

By AFP Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,796 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4250874
Loris Karius pictured competing for Besiktas.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Loris Karius pictured competing for Besiktas.
Loris Karius pictured competing for Besiktas.
Image: Imago/PA Images

LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER LORIS Karius has insisted he did not join Besiktas on loan to escape Merseyside after his nightmare in the Champions League final.

The 25-year-old German made two costly mistakes in the second-half of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last May.

First, the pass he threw clipped Karim Benzema and went into the Reds’ net to give Real the opening goal, then he let a long-range Gareth Bale shot slip through his hands for Madrid’s third.

However, days after the defeat it emerged Karius had suffered concussion when elbowed by Sergio Ramos during an off-the-ball incident before his errors.

Despite the backing of head coach Jurgen Klopp, Karius left Liverpool in August for a two-year loan deal at Besiktas after the Reds signed Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Roma for £65million, 72.5 million euros ($85m).

Karius insists he neither ran away nor has a problem with Klopp.

“I have no problem with Jurgen Klopp, in fact we have a great relationship, he never blamed me (for the mistakes in Kiev),” Karius told German daily Bild.

I could have stayed in Liverpool and played a few games, but I wanted to be number one and play regularly.

“Nobody told me to leave Liverpool and I didn’t run away.

“I am at an age where I need to play regularly. After Alisson Becker’s transfer I decided to move to Istanbul and join Besiktas.

“The pressure got so big at some points from the media and the public that Liverpool had to react, which was not good for my situation, but that happens in football.”

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius shows his dejection after the final whistle of the Uefa Champions League Final at the NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev. Source: Peter Byrne

The German says despite thinking about the Kiev final “every day” for weeks afterwards, he has made peace with what happened.

“I know that I will probably be asked a hundred more questions about it, but I can’t undo it and I have finished with it,” he said.

“I prefer to do that, rather than thinking about how long the Champions League final will be with me.”

“It was a great season that ended with a very unlucky ending.

At some point you have to check it off, you’re a sportsman.”

Karius refuses to blame the elbow he took in the face from Ramos for the mistakes he made, but admits it was a factor on the night.

“I’d been playing pretty consistently throughout the season,” he said.

“Under normal circumstances, I can not really explain the mistakes.”

The German says he did not seek psychological help to get over his disappointment “I was stable enough to handle it myself – my family and friends were a great help” and has not received an apology from Ramos.

“I do not think he has my number. He is a tough player but I have nothing against him personally,” Karius added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I'd have been disappointed to draw the game but to actually lose is bitterly disappointing'
    'I'd have been disappointed to draw the game but to actually lose is bitterly disappointing'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'
    Asensio downs old club Espanyol to earn narrow victory as Real Madrid return to winning ways
    LEINSTER
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Leinster flex their muscle in Edinburgh arm-wrestle to claim five hard-earned points
    'People have been writing me off since day one, but I'm always going to be there fighting'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    €115 million strikeforce the difference as Arsenal secure 4th Premier League win in a row
    Arsenal snubbed Van Dijk for £12m as he was 'too nonchalant'
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Teenage striker scores debut double as brilliant Bohs extend winning run
    Teenage striker scores debut double as brilliant Bohs extend winning run
    'There was something going on with one of our players and we tried to defuse the situation'
    Experienced Estonia international hits the winner as Waterford move up to third

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie